Prime Hydration is available in supermarkets across the UK

Prime Hydration has taken the UK by storm since it launched last year.

It is particularly popular with young people due to being the brainchild of YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI. If you have children or younger relatives, you might have seen them carrying the brightly coloured bottles.

Prime comes in two varities Hydration and Energy, as well as a range of flavours including limited edition ones. Supermarkets across the country have started to sell it, sparking huge queues and limits on the number of bottles that can be bought at a time.

But is Prime Hydration and Prime Energy safe for children? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Prime safe for children?

The popular drink comes in two variations and a number of flavours. The most common and popular is Prime Hydration, which is being sold in supermarkets across the UK.

A second version, Prime Energy - which is an energy drink - is also available, but it comes with a warning that it is not suitable for people aged under 18 or pregnant people.

Supermarket chain Aldi announced that Prime Hydration Drink, created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, will go on sale across Sussex on December 29. Picture: Aldi Digital Media Centre

Due to Prime Energy containing caffeine, The Conversation report that because metabolism is slowed during pregnancy it means that a fetus could be expoosed to caffeine for longer. Children also have limited ability to break down caffeine with studies showing “higher intakes increase the risk of heart problems, such as heart palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath and fainting”.

As a result Prime Energy has been “banned” from some schools in Australia.

Prime Hydration does not contain caffeine, however The Conversation reports that the drink contains branch chain amino acids and “there has been no testing of these supplements in children under 18 years, so there is no guarantee of their safety”.

How old do you have to be to buy Prime?

There is no age restriction on Prime Hydration as it does not contain caffeine. Children are able to purchase bottles of the drink, which has become increasingly popular.

However Prime Energy has an age limit of 18, this is due to it containing caffeine. It is available for purchase from Amazon in the UK.

What is Prime hydration drink?

Prime hydration is a sports energy drink. When they launched the drink, Logan Paul and KSI said they were aiming to “rival some of the biggest companies on Earth” with their new drink, including “Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade, and Powerade.” The YouTubers revealed that their biggest goals for their drink are taste and hydration. Paul said that the drink is made up of 10% coconut water.

How can I check stocks of Prime hydration drink in my local UK store?

The Prime Tracker UK app shows branches of Asda, Aldi and Spar where the drink is in stock. It says it will tell users of changes within 30 seconds of stock updates.