What Logan Paul has said since his brother Jake’s defeat to Tommy Fury

Logan Paul has offered out his shares in PRIME following Jake Paul’s defeat to Tommy Fury last night. The YouTuber-turned-boxer faced Tyson Fury’s younger brother in the ring in Saudi Arabia in a highly anticipated clash that had been in the works for over two years.

The two boxers had come close to facing off on two occasions, however Fury picked up an injury before being denied entry to the US, leaving fans wondering whether the fight would ever happen. The likes of Mike Tyson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Deontay Wilder were ringside as Fury and Paul met at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake’s first boxing defeat has not only affected him, but has also left his older brother in a difficult position regarding PRIME. Here is what Logan has said...

What has Logan Paul said about his PRIME shares?

Ahead of the boxing match on Sunday night, Logan Paul tweeted out that he was betting his equity in PRIME that Jake would beat Tommy Fury. However, when the Ohio-born social media star suffered defeat, Logan went onto respond to his own tweet saying: ‘alright who wants it’.

Of course, Paul’s ‘bet’ was most likely tongue-in-cheek given the success and hard work that has come from his drink business. The 27-year-old was seen taking a sip of PRIME as he was interviewed ringside during the fight.

What is PRIME?

Advertisement

Advertisement

PRIME is a hydration drink introduced by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI and supplier and distributor Congo Brands. The drink was made available in the US in early 2022 and was later brought to the UK.

PRIME is available in various different flavours including Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch and Lemon Lime. The drink has been a huge hit since it came to the UK, with huge queues forming outside supermarkets in anticipation, while it is also being sold for 10 times its retail price online.

Paul and KSI confirmed how much money they were making from PRIME when speaking on KIIS FM in Sydney earlier this month. Paul said: “In year one we cleared $250 million in retail sales and $110 million gross internally.”

Who won Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

Predictions on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury were split and the fight went on to be decided in a similar manner. Fury went on to dominate a majority of the eight rounds, however he was knocked down by the American in the final round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fury was then handed the victory via split decision and he went onto shed tears in a very emotional celebration. The 23-year-old dedicated his nineth career win to his newborn baby Bambi, who Molly-Mae Hague gave birth to last month.

The loss for Paul was his first in his seven-fight professional career. However, it was the first time he had come up against an active boxer, having previously fought the likes of Ben Askren, Tryone Woodley and Anderson Silva.