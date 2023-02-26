A ‘script’ for the Tommy Fury and Jake Paul fight has been shared on social media - but is it real?

Boxing fans have been knocked to the mat after a document claiming to be a ‘script’ for the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight was shared online.

The highly anticipated fight is taking place in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (26 February). It comes after the pair’s previously scheduled match was cancelled in late 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But a post on social media has claimed to have shown that the fight is scripted. Former UFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry shared a one page document which appears to be a ‘script’ for the eight round bout tonight.

It was also shared by the likes of former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison and UFC fighter Dillon Danis. Promoters have disputed the validity of the so-called ‘script’.

Here is all you need to know:

What is in the leaked ‘script’?

The document which is purportedly a ‘script’ for the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury was shared on social media by former UFC star Mike Perry on social media on Saturday (25 February).

Sharing a photo of the ‘script’, Mike Perry it shows that the one page document has a water mark for Troop Boxing - a company which reportedly does not actually exist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the ‘script’, it features claims such as that Tommy Fury will be walking out to Sweet Caroline and that his outfit will be a tribute to his “wife” and his newborn daughter. While Fury and Molly-Mae Hague welcomed their first child into the world, Bambi Fury, in January but the couple are not married - raising suspicions about the validity of the fight.

The rest of the document contains descriptions of what will happen in the rounds - stating that in the fourth round Fury will start to have trouble with his eye. It claims that in the fifth round his eye will close up but will be cleared to continue.

It claims that Paul will win the fight in the final round after knocking Fury to the floor and the referee calling the fight. Following the conclusion it is claimed that Paul will agree to a rematch in Los Angeles and will also call out fellow YouTube star turned boxer KSI.

Is the ‘script’ real?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The validity of the script has been questioned since being shared online. Mike Perry, the person who first shared the document, was a back-up opponent for Fury.

But the Troop Boxing watermark has raised eyebrows as the company does not appear to exist. The errors around refering to Molly-Mae as Fury’s wife also cast doubt on the validity of the ‘script’.

The Sun reports that promoters in Saudi Arabia have confirmed that the ‘script’ is not real. They said: “We can confirm, it’s fake.”

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

Jake Paul’s big clash with Tommy Fury will take place on Sunday 26 February. The cruiserweight bout is set to be decided by eight rounds, with the pair both putting their unbeaten records on the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the venue for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?