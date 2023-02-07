The fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has finally been confirmed after two separate cancellations

A date has finally been set for the long awaited grudge fight between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former Love Island star Tommy Fury. The pair have been embroiled in negotiations for several months to try and schedule the fight, which has already fallen through on two previous occasions.

Fury was forced to withdraw from the first fight in December 2021 due to injury and illness. The second fight between the pair, scheduled for August 2022, was also called off due to Fury’s visa issues when attempting to travel to the US.

The two undefeated fighters are set to finally meet in Saudi Arabia, with the bout drawing in excitement from fans all around the world.

But when is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury and how can fans follow all the action on the night?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big showdown.

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

Jake Paul’s big clash with Tommy Fury will take place on Sunday 26 February. The cruiserweight bout is set to be decided by 10 rounds, with the pair both putting their unbeaten records on the line.

What is the venue for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

The fight will be held at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Jake Paul faces off with Tommy Fury, ahead of their upcoming fight on the 26th of February. (Getty Images)

The 15,000 seater venue previously played host to the heavyweight world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019.

What time is the fight?

Ring walks for the main event between Paul and Fury are expected to begin at around 10pm UK time with the fight itself getting underway shortly afterwards.

The full undercard for the fight has not yet been announced but fans can expect to see a 12 round WBC cruiserweight title bout involving Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack and an eight round lightweight clash between Ashton Sylve and Maxwell Akuku.

More names for the undercard are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

How to watch?

BT Sport Box Office will be providing comprehensive coverage of the showdown between Paul and Fury in the UK.

You can live stream all of the action from the main event and undercard through the BT Sport Box Office app, which is available for you to download on your mobile phone or tablet device.

The price for the fight has not yet been confirmed, although for Paul’s last fight against Anderson Silva, there was a pay per view price of £17.50, so the fight against Fury is likely to be a similar cost.

Jake Paul fight record

Jake Paul, nicknamed The Problem Child has won all of his six professional bouts in the ring and has registered a total of four career knockouts.

Paul’s boxing career began at amateur level in 2018 when he defeated KSI’s younger brother Deji Olatunji during the undercard of his brother Logan Paul’s fight with KSI.

Jake Paul is aiming to add to his unbeaten record. (Getty Images)

Paul’s first professional fight came against YouTuber AnEpsonGib in January 2020, where he registered a knockout within the first minute of the fight.

The 26-year-old has followed this up with victories against Basketball star Nate Robinson, retired MMA fighters Ben Askern and Anderson Silva, and UFC fighter Tyron Woodley on two occasions.

Tommy Fury fight record

Fury is the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and he is hoping to follow in his brother’s footsteps by becoming a world champion.

Fury has won all of his eight professional fights, registering four knockouts along the way.

Tommy Fury punches Daniel Bocianski during the Light Heavyweight fight between Tommy Fury and Daniel Bocianski at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

He made his professional debut in 2018 and enjoyed victories over Jevgenijs Andrejevs and Callum Ide in his first two fights.

Fury took a brief break from boxing to reach the final of Love Island alongside Molly Mae Hague, with whom he recently welcomed his first child on 23 January 2023.

