The ‘Gypsy King’ has won the previous two fights in 2011 and 2014

Tyson Fury is set to walk away from his third fight with Derek Chisora with a huge purse.

The heavyweights will meet for a trilogy bout in London on Saturday (3 December). It will be Fury’s first fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertisement

Fury and Chisora have fought twice before, first in 2011 at Wembley Arena and then at the ExCel in London in 2014. The Manchester boxer was victorious in both previous fights and will be looking to complete a trilogy of victories over his old rival.

Advertisement

But how much money will the boxers walk away with tonight? How will the purse compare to Fury’s previous blockbuster bouts?

Here is the latest information on prize money and how much the fight costs to purchase. All you need to know:

Advertisement

How much is the purse for Fury vs Chisora 3?

According to reports, Fury will walk away from the Tottenham Hotspur arena with a guaranteed £21m. Chisora is taking home at least £3.1m.

The pay-per-view revenue will be split 80-20, meaning it will be a very profitable evening for both of the heavyweight boxers. Boxing Social report that Fury could see his purse surpass £28m when the box office is added in.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Tyson Fury (L) and Derek Chisora face off during the Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Weigh-In at Business Design Centre on December 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What is the biggest purse Fury has received?

For his rematch against Dillian Whyte earlier in 2022 at a sold out Wembley Stadium, Fury earned £24,000 per second, TalkSport reported. He ended up with a purse of £26m.

Advertisement

Fury had previously earned £30m for his blockbuster rematch with Deontay Wilder in 2020. The fight took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 22 February that year.

How much does Fury vs Chisora cost?

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. BT TV customers can access the PPV on their TV - which will cost £26.95 in the UK and will be shown on channel 494. Sky customers can also purchase BT Sport Box Office on channel 490. Those who don’t have a BT or Sky membership can also visit the BT Sport Box Office website to purchase the event and keep up with the live action via the website or the BT Sport Box Office app.

Advertisement

What happened at the weigh-in?

Friday’s (2 December) weigh-in at the Business Design Centre in Islington passed by without drama with Fury set to be heavier than his battle with Whyte in April. The WBC champion came in 19st and 2lbs with Chisora weighing 18st and 6lb on the scales.

Advertisement

Where is the fight?

Fury vs Chisora 3 will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The doors at Spurs Stadium will open at 5pm on Saturday. Crowds will be allowed to enter the venue just quarter of an hour before the undercard begins at 5.15pm.