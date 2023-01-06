Jake Paul has signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League to fight in MMA in 2023. Nate Diaz has been named as potential opponent

The YouTuber turned Boxer Jake Paul intends to fight in MMA this year after he signed a multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Paul is unbeaten as a pro boxer from his six fights but now wishes to “disrupt” MMA.

Paul will also hold the advisory role as the PFL’s ‘head of fighter advocacy’ and looks set to compete in a newly-former division called Super Fight. The American influencer has been a strong critic of the UFC and its president Dana White, in particular how much the organisation pays its fighters. The Super Fight Division is set to see fighters collect at least half of the pay-per-view revenue.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’ beat UFC legend Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in October and he has since mentioned Nate Diaz, the American MMA fighter, as his potential debut opponent.

Here is all you need to know about Jake Paul and the start of his MMA career...

Advertisement

Who is Jake Paul?

Paul made his name initially on Vine before moving onto YouTube and playing the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. His boxing career began in August 2018 when he defeated YouTuber Deji Olatunji, the brother of another YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, in an amateur contest.

Advertisement

Paul during his win over Anderson Silva in October 2022

The 25-year-old has since gone on to beat AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, BenAskren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. Paul has also been the subject of several controversies including with his YouTube content, allegations of scamming, party complaints and sexual assault allegations.

Paul’s brother, Logan, is another YouTuber who is currently signed to WWE where he performs on the Raw brand. Logan Paul made his boxing debut in an amateur boxing match against KSI which ended as a majority draw. KSI then won the rematch by split decision.

What has been said?

Advertisement

Speaking after the announcement, Paul said: “I know this is a tough sport, but if I can do it in boxing I can do it in MMA”.

In relation to the new Super Fight Division, Paul also added “I personally will be deeply involved in making sure the PFL is the best place in the world for fighters, with the launch of this new division our fighters collect at least half of the pay-per-view revenue. I personally will be deeply involved in making sure the PFL is the best place in the world for fighters, with the launch of this new division our fighters will be receiving 50 per cent of the revenue.

Advertisement

A partnership that allows fighters to be individual and for them to monetise their own sponsorship deals which as we know, isn’t allowed in the UFC. I’ve already disrupted boxing but now it’s time to disrupt in MMA.”

What is Jake Paul’s weight and net worth?

Paul is a cruiserweight fighter who stands at 6ft1 tall and has a reach of 76 inches. During his previous boxing outings, Paul weighed arond 86 kg (190 pounds).

Advertisement