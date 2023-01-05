The FA Cup is the world’s oldest domestic cup competition.
Over the last 151 years the FA Cup has produced an array of surprises with the likes of Wigan Athletic in 2013, Portsmouth in 2008 and Wimbledon in 1988 all defying the odds to lift England’s most prestigious domestic trophy.
We are now approaching the third round of the competition which is synonymous for upsets as it is the first round where Premier League teams are introduced to the competition.
Last year’s third round stage saw big-spending Newcastle crash out at home to League 1 Cambridge, Championship side Nottingham Forest shock Premier League giants Arsenal and non-league Kiddersminster stun Championship side Reading.
But who is playing in the third round of the FA Cup this season and where can you watch all the action?
Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the action.
Who is playing in the third round of the FA Cup?
There are a number of exciting ties to look forward to ahead of the third round of the FA Cup. Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Chelsea will go head to head at The Etihad meanwhile reigning holders Liverpool will host Wolves at Anfield.
Here is the draw for the third round of the FA Cup:
Friday 3 January
- Manchester United vs Everton - 8pm
Saturday 7 January
- Crystal Palace vs Southampton - 12.30pm
- Forest Green vs Birmingham - 12.30pm
- Gillingham vs Leicester - 12,30pm
- Preston vs Huddersfield - 12.30pm
- Reading vs Watford - 12.30pm
- Tottenham vs Portsmouth - 12.30pm
- Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm
- Boreham Wood vs Accrington - 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Burnley - 3pm
- Chesterfield vs West Brom - 3pm
- Fleetwood vs QPR - 3pm
- Hull vs Fulham - 3pm
- Ipswich vs Rotherham - 3pm
- Middlesbrough vs Brighton - 3pm
- Millwall vs Sheffield United - 3pm
- Shrewsbury vs Sunderland - 3pm
- Brentford vs West Ham - 3pm
- Coventry vs Wrexham - 5.30pm
- Grimsby vs Burton - 5.30pm
- Luton vs Wigan - 5.30pm
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle - 6pm
- Liverpool vs Wolves - 8pm
Sunday 8 January
- Bristol City vs Swansea - 12.30pm
- Derby vs Barnsley - 12.30pm
- Cardiff vs Leeds - 2pm
- Hartlepool vs Stoke - 2pm
- Norwich vs Blackburn - 2pm
- Stockport vs Walsall - 2pm
- Aston Villa vs Stevenage - 4.30pm
- Man City vs Chelsea - 4.30pm
Monday 9 January
- Oxford vs Arsenal - 8pm
Which FA Cup matches are televised in UK?
This season all the FA Cup action in the UK will be shared between BBC and ITV and there are a host of exciting fixtures for freeview users to be treated to.
Here are all the live games taking place
Friday 6 January
- Man Utd vs Everton - 8pm (ITV1)
Saturday 7 January
- Gillingham vs Leicester - 12.30pm (BBC One)
- Tottenham vs Portsmouth - 12.30pm (BBC Red Button)
- Coventry vs Wrexham - 5.30pm (S4C)
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle - 6pm (BBC One)
- Liverpool vs Wolves - 8pm (ITV4)
Sunday 8 January
- Cardiff City vs Leeds United - 2pm (ITV1)
- Aston Villa vs Stevenage - 4.30pm (BBC Red Button)
- Man City vs Chelsea - 4.30pm (BBC One)
Monday 9 January
- Oxford United v Arsenal - 8pm (ITV 1)
How to stream the FA Cup third round
UK viewers will be able to stream all the action from the BBC games via the BBC Sport App and the BBC iPlayer.
Games on ITV will also be able to stream via ITVX.
You can download the streaming services for both channels on your mobile phone or tablet device.
Who is the favourite to win the FA Cup?
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are the favourites to win the FA Cup heading into the third round. The Citizens have established themselves as a dominant force in English football in recent seasons and last won the FA Cup with a 6-0 win over Watford in 2019.
Liverpool dominated the cup competitions in 2022 and were crowned champions of both the League Cup and the FA Cup last season after penalty shootout wins over Chelsea. Klopp’s side have had a slow start to the season but remain second favourites to lift the FA Cup.
League leaders Arsenal and London rivals Tottenham are also amongst the favourites to lift the historic trophy this season.
Here are top 10 favourites to lift the FA Cup according to Bet 365. (Odds correct as of Thursday 5 January)
- Manchester City - 10/3
- Liverpool - 6/1
- Arsenal - 7/1
- Tottenham - 8/1
- Manchester United - 10/1
- Chelsea - 12/1
- Newcastle - 12/1
- Leicester - 25/1
- Brighton - 25/1
- Aston Villa - 33/1