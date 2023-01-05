League one side Portsmouth will travel up to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in FA Cup third round days after sacking Danny Cowley

Portsmouth have made it through to the FA Cup third round after beating Hereford 3-1 and MK Dons 3-2 in the first and second rounds respectively, and will now face those sitting fifth in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur in the hope of reaching the fourth round of the tournament.

While Tottenham will enter off the back of a 4-0 thrashing over Crystal Palace this week with goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Matt Doherty, Portsmouth are currently enduring a run of nine League One games without a win and they are just nine points from the playoff places. Two days ago, Portsmouth also parted ways with their manager Danny Cowley and this will now be their first match with caretaker manager Simon Bassey in charge.

Tottenham currently have eight FA Cups to their name with their last success coming back in 1991, while Portsmouth’s most recent FA Cup success came in 2008 when they beat Cardiff City in the final 1-0.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s third round fixture with Portsmouth...

When is Tottenham vs Portsmouth?

The two sides will meet on Saturday 7 January with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm GMT. Spurs will host the fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium which has a capacity for 62,850 spectators.

Tickets are reportedly still available for the fixture and can be purchased from both the Tottenham Hotspur website and Portsmouth website. Portsmouth originally received an allocation of 8,880 seats for the third-round clash and a small number of tickets have been returned with Pompey confirming they went on sale earlier today (Thursday 5 January).

Pompey’s Danny Cowley and assistant coach Nick were both sacked earlier this week

How to watch Spurs vs Portsmouth

The match will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, BBC’s Red Button and BBC Sport. ITV and BBC are sharing coverage of the FA Cup with ITV broadcasting the later fixture between Liverpool and Wolves.

Viewers will need to register a free account with BBC in order to stream the action on BBC iPlayer. There will also be radio coverage of the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Team news

Tottenham are set to be without Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura through injury while Yves Bissouma is available after serving is one-game ban during Spurs’ 4-0 win over Palace. Kulusevski has missed two games with a muscular injury and it remains unknown when the Swede will be able to return.

Richarlison suffered a thigh problem while on international duty at the World Cup and an estimated return date is suggested for 23 January but he will soon undergo another MRI to understand the extent of the injury. Bentancur was also a victim of a World Cup injury while playing for Uruguay and Moura continues to struggle with a long-standing tendon issue.