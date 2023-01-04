Pele’s resting place overlooks the stadium of his former club Santos who he represented from 1956 to 1974

Pele is synonymous with connecting the phrase “The Beautiful Game” with football and his death has touched fans of sport from around the world. Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Santos to bid farewell to Brazil’s leading goalscorer during his funeral on Tuesday 3 January.

The three-time World Cup winner has been laid to rest in the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica but where is it situated and what is the significance of the location?

Here is everything you need to know.

Where is Pele buried?

Pele has been laid to rest at the Memorial Necrope Ecumenica Cemetery. It is a vertical cemetery which is recognised by Guinness World Records as the tallest memorial site in the world and its construction was finalised in 1984.

The building has a total of 14-floors and includes 14,000 vaults, a waterfall and a car museum. It also contains a tropical garden that includes a small rooftop cafe and a waterfall.

People follow the funeral procession of Brazilian football legend Pele as his coffin is transported through the streets of Santos (Getty Images)

The cemetery is located less than a kilometre away from the Vila Belmiro Stadium and overlooks the home of Pele’s former club Santos.

Pele played at Santos during the peak of his career, over the course of his 18 year stint with the club from 1956 to 1974 the Brazilian forward amassed an incredible 643 goals in 659 games, he remains the clubs all-time record goalscorer and is regarded as the best player to ever represent Santos.

Pele is reported to have purchased a tomb on the ninth floor of the cemetery in tribute to his late father and fellow footballer Dondinho who wore the number nine shirt as a player.

Dondinho played for the likes of Fluminese, Atletico Mineiro and Bauru during his career from 1935 to 1952. He was also the mentor and trainer for Pele throughout his childhood.

Dondinho passed away in 1996 at the age of 79.

What happened at Pele’s funeral?

Pele’s body was placed in an open coffin in the middle of Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos the day before his funeral and around 230,000 mourners filed past to bid their final farewell.

During his funeral Pele’s coffin was carried through the streets and passed in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother Celeste.

