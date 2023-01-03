Pele funeral in photos - fans gather to pay tribute to Brazil football legend

Fans gathered in their thousands to pay tribute to the great Pele, who died on December 29, 2022 in his native Brazil.

On December 29, 2022, football fans across the world gave a heartfelt goodbye to arguably the sport’s greatest ever player - Pele. He died at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paolo, where he had been since November 29.

His funeral took place on January 3, 2023, in Santos - just five days after his death. Thousands were in attendance as a fire truck carried his coffin through the streets of the city where Pele first rose to international prominence.

Upon the announcement of Pele’s death, several current and former footballers expressed their sadness and condolences. Gary Lineker tweeted: “Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.”

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace Pele, one of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable.”

Pele is one of the greatest and most successful footballers in the history of the sport. Despite never playing for a club in Europe, he is the only player to have ever won three World Cups - in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He only failed to win one of the four World Cups he played in - 1966.

Let’s take a closer look at the day where a footballing icon was laid to rest. Here is Pele’s funeral, in pictures.

1. Pele fans at the house of Pele's mother in Santos, Brazil Photo by CAIO GUATELLI/AFP via Getty Images

2. People attend the funeral procession of Pele Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

3. His coffin was transported to Santos' Memorial Cemetery Photo by CAIO GUATELLI/AFP via Getty Images

4. Pele's casket was draped in the Brazilian flag and that of his long-time club Santos Photo by MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images