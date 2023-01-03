Everything you need to know about Pele’s funeral

The footballing world came to a halt last week after it was confirmed that Brazil legend Pele had passed away at 82 years old. The former Santos forward had been battling colon cancer since 2021 and was hospitalised in November last year, before it was announced he had died following complications on December 29 2022.

Tributes quickly poured in for Pele, who was an inspiration to footballers across the globe. While many took to social media to pay their respects to the Brazilian, Manchester United’s Antony revealed a message that read “Descanse em paz, Pele” (Rest in peace, Pele) under his shirt ahead of their win over Wolves, while Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes wore a Brazil shirt bearing Pele’s name and number for their minute’s applause prior to the 0-0 stalemate with Leeds United.

Pele is widely regarded as one of, if not the best footballer ever and was Santos’ all-time goalscorer, reportedly netting 643 goals in 659 games during his time in his home country, whilst also scoring 77 goals in 92 matches for Brazil. The attacker also claimed a historic three FIFA World Cup trophies and a large number of iconic individual awards such as the World Cup Golden Ball, TIME’s 100 Most Important People of the 20th Century and South America’s Best Player in History by L’Equipe.

With Pele’s death breaking the hearts of millions across the world, it’s no surprise that there will be plenty of eyes and ears on his funeral this week. Here is everything you need to know about the ceremony:

When is Pele’s funeral?

A memorial Wake for Pele began yesterday (January 2) at 1pm UK time and will come to an end at the same time today (January 3). This is taking place on the pitch of Santos’ home, the Vila Belmiro Stadium, where he spent 18 years of his playing career. Thousands of fans have gathered the streets and queued up to see Pele’s coffin and pay their respects on Monday.

Following the wake, Pele’s coffin will be paraded through Santos and will pass through Canal 6, where his mother still lives aged 100. The procession will be the final time fans can see the coffin before he is taken to his final burial.

Where will Pele be buried?

Pele will then be taken to his final resting place in the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetary later today - recognised by Guinness World Records as the tallest memorial site in the world. Less than a kilometre from the Vila Belmiro Stadium, Pele reportedly purchased a tomb on the ninth floor, intribute to his late father and footballer Dondinho, who wore the number nine shirt. The 82-year-old’s final burial will only be open to family members and will not be accessible to the public.

How to watch Pele’s funeral

