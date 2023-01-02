Everything you need to know ahead of Leicester City’s home Premier League clash with Fulham.

Leicester City turn their attention to Fulham as they look to bounce back from a disappointing start to the season.

The Foxes managed a small resurgence before the World Cup break following a disastrous start, but fixtures have not been kind to them, and since returning, they have lost both games, coming off second best against Newcastle United and Liverpool. The Foxes are now 13th, and their next opponents are enjoying a superb season, with Fulham as high as seventh heading into this one, two from two since the return.

Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up the information you need to know:

When is Leicester City vs Fulham?

Leicester City vs Fulham will take place on Tuesday, December 3 at the King Power Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

Unfortnately for those not heading to the King Power Stadium, this one will not be shown live on television, nor will it be available to live stream. Sky Sports have chosen Arsenal vs Newcastle United for live coverage, and so this one will not be shown in the UK. Fans in the US can tune in through NBC Sports, while Spain-based fans can watch through DAZN, subject to subscription.

Highlights details

Highlights of this one will be shown on Match of the Day, which airs on BBC One at 10.40pm on Wednesday, January 3. Sky Sports will have highlights on their website from the morning of Wednesday, January 3, and the clubs will also post highlights on their official YouTube channels at the same time. Sky Sports News will also show the goals, likely late on Tuesday night, but certainly in the early hours of Wednesday.

What has Rodgers said?

Amid a difficult run, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said ahead of this one: “I don’t have any doubt about the squad, the team, they’re great guys,” Rodgers said. “They have always done that, they are an honest group. Whatever they lack in quality they certainly have always made up in effort and endevaour...

“Where a club like ourselves are at, we don’t have luxuries when one or two are missing but the guys gave everything (at Anfield). It’s a very difficult league. It is not all about money but if you’re going to progress you have to be able to bring in players. If you stand still, others overtake you.

“For us, these guys are working so hard and developing really well. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is only going to get better, Harvey Barnes and all these guys are developing. You want to continually develop the squad. Hopefully we can do that. Otherwise it’s a very, very difficult league. I think there will be a little bit of money to spend in the areas we want to, so we feel we can do that.”

Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on December 26, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

What has Silva said?

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Marco Silva has said: “We know what type of game they can play if they’re at their best level. Collectively they are strong, they have a clear idea of the way Brendan wants to play. Some very good quality players in the midfield zone.

“With (James) Maddison or without Maddison they are slightly different because you’re talking about a top, top quality player. There is a moment for (Youri) Tielemans to come back again in their XI, a player that can give them that extra quality in the midfield zone and that creativity that all the teams need. And of course after they have good players like (Wilfred) Ndidi and (Boubakary) Soumare behind to support that midfield line and attack line.

