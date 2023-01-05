American head coach Gregg Berhalter will not take charge of USA training camp after admitting to kicking his wife as a teenager

The mother of American footballer Gio Reyna has confirmed that she reported the USA head coach Gregg Berhalter in December, for kicking his wife over 30 years ago. Berhalter will now not take charge of the USA’s training camp later this month as the US Soccer continues an investigation into the incident which happened during an argument when the couple were teenagers.

The US Soccer governing body instigated the inquiry after Berhalter revealed he had been the subject of a threat to expose the incident involving his then girlfriend and now wife of 25 years, Rosalind, during the World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement

Berhalter took the USA to the last 16 of the World Cup where they ultimately lost to the Netherlands 3-1. Anthony Hudson, who served as an assitant coach during the World Cup, will be in charge of the training camp this month.

Here is all you need to know about Gregg Berhalter and what has been said:

Advertisement

Who is Gregg Berhalter?

Born in New Jersey in 1973, Berhalter was a former defender for the United States international team, playing for clubs including the Raleigh Flyers, Crystal Palace and lastly LA Galaxy. He was a high school teammate of Claudio Reyna, current US footballer Gio’s father, and played college soccer and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Advertisement

Following the conclusion of his playing career, in which he featured at both the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, Berhalter started coaching Swedish football team Hammarby IF in 2011. He was sacked two years later and then became sporting director and head coach of Columbus Crew.

In 2018, Berhalter became the head coach of the US men’s national team and coached them to a continental championship at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup as well sa the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gio Reyna - his mother, Danielle, reported the incident involving Berhalter and his wife

What happened in 1991?

Advertisement

Berhalter posted a statement on his social media saying an “individual contacted US Soccer” during the 2022 World Cup saying “they had information about me that would ‘take me down’.” Berhalter says he kicked his now wife Rosalind outside a bar following an argument:

“There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. At that time, I immedatialey apologised to Rosalind, but understandably, she wanted nothing to do with me.”

Advertisement

The two have subsequently reconciled and have been married for 25 years. They also have four children together.

Who reported the incident?

Danielle Reyna, wife of former USA captain Claudio and former roomate and soccer teammate of Rosalind revealed she reported the incident to US soccer on 11 December. Her son Gio did not start a match for his country at the World Cup in Qatar and in early December, Berhalter said an unnamed player was sent home early from the USA camp for “not meeting expectations on and off the field.”

Advertisement

In a statement, Reyna said: “To set the record straight, I did call (US Soccer sporting director) Earnie Stewart on December 11, just after the news broke that Gregg had made negative statements about my son Gio at a leadership conference. As part of that conversation, I told Earnie that I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologised for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age.

(Berhalter’s statement) signicantly minimizes the abuse on the night in question. Rosalind Berhalter was my roomate, teammate and best friend and I supported her through the trauma that followed. It took a long time for me to forgive and accept Gregg afterward, but I worked hard to give him grace and ultimately made both of them and their kids a huge part of my family’s life. I would have wanted and expected him to give the same gace to Gio. This is why the current situation is so very hurtful and hard.”

Advertisement

What has US Soccer said?

A statement from US Soccer on Tuesday 3 January said: “Through this process, US Soccer had learned about potential in appropriate behaviour towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organisation. We take such behaviour seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations.