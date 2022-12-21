Beth Mead is one of the favourites for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2022 - here’s a little bit more about her, her partner and her Mum.

Beth Mead, over the past year, has been a source of inspiration for people across the country. She led England to glory in the Women’s Euros, taking home the Golden Boot and the trophy. Not only this, she also came third in running for the Fans’ Footballer of the Year Award - she is the only female footballer to ever be on the shortlist.

Mead has been playing football since she was just six years old. Her journey has led her to becoming one of the best Women footballers on the planet - this season, she has three goals and four assists in seven games for Arsenal.

However, we’ll be taking a look at the person behind the footballing magic. She might be an international superstar, but she still ‘idolises’ her mum. Additionally, we’ll also be taking a look at her partner - Vivianne Miedema. An extremely talented footballer in her own right, they are currently teammates for the Gunners.

Who is Beth Mead’s partner Vivianne Miedema?

Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal back in 2017, in the same year as Mead. However, while Mead was moving to Arsenal from Sunderland, Miedema joined from Bayern Munich, where she was already an internationally recognised star. The pair have been described as the ‘David and Victoria Beckham of Women’s Football’.

Like Mead, Miedema is a prolific striker - she scored 83 goals in 74 games for SC Heerenveen, 52 goals in 78 games for Bayern Munich and she has currently scored 78 goals in 97 games for Arsenal. She has a younger brother, Lars Miedema, who plays for Vélez CF in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

Mead confirmed that she and Miedema (who plays internationally for The Netherlands) were in a relationship after winning the Euros. They played against each other in the tournament - England won 5-1, with Mead scoring a brace.

Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead of Arsenal depart for Amsterdam from Stanstead Airport.

Who is Beth Mead’s mother?

In an article on BBC Sport, Mead said ‘my mum is my biggest motivation’. She credits her mother for giving her the support and mental fortitude necessary to become the success that she is.

