Beth Mead, Eve Muirhead, Ben Stokes, Jake Wightman, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jessica Gadirova were up for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2022.

The BBC Sports Personality Awards 2022 took place on Wednesday evening. Who took home a trophy this year?

The ceremony was presented by Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, Alex Scott and Gary Lineker. Lineker, in particular, has been a host of the event since 1999.

People watching at home were able to vote on their favourite Sports Personality in 2022. However, this wasn’t the only award up for grabs.

The Unsung Hero Award was given out to a man who had done everything he can to benefit his local community on a sporting level. Additionally, the BBC Sports Lifetime Achievement Award was given out to perhaps the most famous athlete in history. There was also the Team of the Year Award, given to the most impressive English national team in 2022.

The Helen Rollason Award also featured at the event, awarded to a man who is an inspiration to people across the country. Finally, the Young Sports Personality Award was also given out to one of the names on the senior list. But who were the nominees this year?

List of BBC Sports Personality Award Nominees

Eve Muirhead was nominated for winning the gold medal in the 2022 Bejing Olympics in Curling. As captain, she and Great Britain achieved glory by defeating Japan 10-3 in the final.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is a man who needs no introduction for fans of snooker. He won his seventh world title in 2022, equalling Stephen Hendry's modern era record.

Ben Stokes has been the shining star of English cricket for some time now. In 2022, he helped guide England to victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final.

18-year-old Jessica Gadirova has been a sensation in British gymnastics. She won gold in both the European and World Championships in 2022, both coming in the floor exercise category.

Jake Wightman was the fifth athlete in the running for the award. He won the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, completing an inspired run in the 1500m category.

Finally, Beth Mead was the favourite to win the award. Her legendary performances at the Women’s Euros 2022 led England to glory, giving the Three Lionesses their first major trophy in history (and England their first major trophy since 1966).

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award - Beth Mead

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Beth Mead attends BBC Sports Personality Of The Year at Dock10 Studios on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Beth Mead won the BBC Sports Personality Award in 2022. Ben Stokes (who attended the event remotely) came in second place and Eve Muirhead came in third. Mead’s contributions to women’s football cannot be understated - as a result of them, she was picked by the public to win the award.

Mead was tearful in her speech. She thanked her England teammates, as well as her friends and family on her journey.

BBC Young Sports Personality - Jessica Gadirova

As well as being up for the main award, being 18 years old, Jessica Gadirova was up for the Young Sports Personality Award, too - which she won. In 2021, the award was won by Sky Brown.

BBC Sports Lifetime Achievement Award - Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt was awarded the lifetime achievement award, which he accepted remotely from his home in Jamaica. One of the most famous athletes of all time, Usain Bolt has broken a staggering amount of world records over his career - many of which were set by himself previously.

Bolt is considered by many to be the greatest sprinter of all time. He has won eight Olympic gold medals in his lifetime - he retired back in 2017.

Helen Rollason Award - Rob Burrows

Rob Burrows and family attend BBC Sports Personality Of The Year (Getty Images)

The Helen Rollason Award was given to Rob Burrows. A former Leeds Rhinos and England Rugby League player, Burrows suffers from Motor Neurone Disease (MND) - but he does everything he can to provide hope for his community. He made history when he read a bedtime story on Cbeebies, being the only person with MND to do so.

Kevin Sinfield, Burrows’ best friend, received a special award of his own for raising over £7 million for charity following his former teammate’s diagnosis. He bravely fought back tears as his accepted the award in a tender moment alongside his cherished friend.

Unsung Hero Award - Mike Alden

The Unsung Hero Award is given out to those whose contributions were vital, but may not have been noticed by everyone. The award was won by Mike Alden - he suffers from brittle bone disease, but this has not stopped him from doing everything he can to benefit his community.

He set up Park Knowle Football Club in 2012. The club has five disabilty teams alongisde the senior team, with his wife, sons and daughter also helping out at the club.

Team of the Year Award - England Women’s Football Team

The Lionesses predictably won the Team of the Year Award, for their monumental Euros victory. The award was presented by Jessica Ennis-Hill, a former Team GB Olympic hero.