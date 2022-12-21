England Lionesses lifted the nation’s first major football honour in 56 years at Euro 2022

England’s Euro 2022 victory on home soil was a monumental moment for women’s football and female sports women around the world. It is also the country’s first major honour in football since the World Cup in 1966 - ending a 56 year trophy drought.

Women’s football has been on the rise for several years and England’s achievements this year have catapulted the sport to new heights reaching more people than ever before.

England’s historic triumph will be relieved by the players during a BBC One documentary titled Lionesses: Champions of Europe.

But where are England’s Euro 2022 winners now and how many of those players can we expect to see in the World Cup squad next summer?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who retired after Euro 2022?

England’s heroic Euro 2022 triumph proved to be the last hurrah for Lioness icons Jill Scott and Ellen White.

Scott retired from football with 161 caps for England, scoring 27 goals. The 35-year-old midfielder was the second most capped female player of all time for England, behind Fara Williams who made 172 appearances.

Jill Scott joined ITV’s punditry team for England’s quarter-final clash against France. (Getty Images)

England forward White also announced her retirement from football at the age of 33. White was awarded England women’s player of the year three times and is the all-time leading goalscorer with 52 goals from 113 appearances.

White recently announced on social media that she is pregnant and confirmed that she is expecting a baby in April 2023. White shared a post of her and her husband holding the Euro 2022 trophy on Twitter with the caption: “Mum and dad. April 2023.”

Where are England’s Euro 2022 winning squad now

England were the strongest team at the European Championships in 2022 and are amongst the favourites with the bookmakers to compete for the World Cup crown in 2023.

There is just one year between the European Championships and the World Cup due to the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that many of the England team are likely to return for the World Cup in 2023.

Here we take a look at the remaining players who featured in 2022 and where they are now.

Goalkeepers:

Mary Earps- Manchester United

Mary Earps was England’s first choice goalkeeper in Euro 2022 and pulled off a string of performances on the route to European glory. The 29-year-old shot stopper currently plays for Manchester United in the Women’s Super League.

Ellie Roebuck - Manchester City

Ellie Roebuck was England’s substitute goalkeeper during Euro 2022. Roebuck is currently playing for Manchester City and has made 10 caps for England so far. She is just 23-years-old and will hope to stake a claim for a starting spot in the foreseeable future.

Hannah Hampton - Aston Villa

Hannah Hampton was also a back up goalkeeper during Euro 2022. She currently plays for Aston Villa and completed a move from rivals Birmingham City in 2021.

Defenders

Alex Greenwood - Manchester City

Left back Alex Greenwood has been a regular for England since 2014 and has made an impressive 71 appearances for her country.

Greenwood is currently playing for Manchester City and featured in the WSL team of the season heading into the Euro’s last summer.

Millie Bright - Chelsea

Former Doncaster Belles centre back Millie Bright played a vital role in helping England secure the European Championship and started the final at the heart of the defence.

Bright currently plays for WSL champions Chelsea and has represented England on 64 occasions.

Leah Williamson - Arsenal

Sitting at the heart of England’s defence was international captain Leah Williamson.

Williamson succeeded the highly influential Steph Houghton as England skipper in April 2022 and played a huge part in the campaign by featuring in the Euro 2022 team of the tournament.

Williamson credit Thierry Henry with making her fall in love with football and plays for Arsenal.

Rachel Daly- Aston Villa

Aston Villa star Rachel Daly is a versatile member of the England team who is capable of playing both at full back and as a forward.

Daly featured as a left back in the final for England during the tournament but has been in prolific form for Aston Villa with eight goals from her opening nine games this season.

Lotte Wubben-Moy - Arsenal

Lotte Wubben-Moy currently plays for Arsenal having graduated as a member of the teams academy system.

Wubben-Moy is 23-years-old and has played 10 times for England so far.

Lucy Bronze - Barcelona

Lucy Bronze has been a key member of the England set up since 2013 and has now amassed an incredible 100 international appearances.

Bronze left Manchester City to join Spanish giants Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Demi Stokes - Manchester City

Demi Stokes is a key member of England’s defence and has featured 69 times since making her debut in 2014.

Stokes progressed through the academy at Sunderland and is now a key member of Manchester City’s team.

Jess Carter - Chelsea

Jess Carter emerged as an academy graduate at Birmingham City and completed a move to Chelsea in 2018.

Carter has established herself as a first team regular for The Blues and has made 12 appearances for the England national team.

Midfielders

Kiera Walsh - Barcelona

Kiera Walsh was the star of the match in England’s Euro 2022 final win and proved herself as one of the best players in the competition by also making the team of the tournament.

Walsh completed a £400,000 deal to join Barcelona this summer and became the most expensive female football player in history.

Georgia Stanway - Bayern Munich

Georgia Stanway was another key component in England’s Euro 2022 triumph and is widely regarded as one of best midfielders of her generation.

Stanway also left Manchester City this summer and joined German giants Bayern Munich.

Ella Toone - Manchester United

Ella Toone scored England’s opener during their Euro 2022 final victory and was another key player in the road to glory.

Toone is 23-years-old and has scored an impressive 15 goals from 26 appearances. She is currently playing for Manchester United.

Fran Kirby - Chelsea

Fran Kirby has established herself as a Chelsea icon over the course of her career and is the London club’s all time leading goalscorer.

Kirby has 65 caps for England and has scored 17 goals.

Beth Mead - Arsenal

Beth Mead was the standout player at Euro 2022 - she was the tournaments top goalscorer, top assist maker and was ultimately crowned the player of the tournament.

Mead is currently a member of the Arsenal team and will be a second Super League title this season.

Forwards

Nikita Parris - Manchester United

Nikita Paris is a hugely experienced member of the team with 71 caps and 17 goals.

The 28-year-old completed a move to join Manchester United this season and has previously enjoyed prolific spells with Lyon and Manchester City.

Chloe Kelly - Manchester City

Chloe Kelly rose to international stardom after coming on from the bench to score the winning goal against Germany.

The 24-year-old is currently a member of the Manchester City team and joined the Citizens from Everton in 2020.

Alessia Russo - Manchester United

Alessia Russo ended the tournament with four goals and was the third highest goalscorer in the competition.

The 23-year-old currently plays for Manchester United and was the clubs player of the year last campaign.

Lauren Hemp - Manchester City

Four time PFA Women’s Young Player of the year winner Lauren Hemp has established herself as one of the best strikers around.

Hemp has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances at the age of 22 and is tipped to do big things in years to come.

Beth England - Chelsea

Yorkshire born striker Beth England emerged as a talent at Doncaster Belles and has since gone on to become a key part of the team for title holders Chelsea.

