England women’s highest ever goalscorer Ellen White has announced her retirement just a few weeks after the side were crowned European champions

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England and Manchester City striker Ellen White announced on Monday 22 August 2022 that she will be retiring from football.

In a statement she made on Twitter, the 33-year-old had said it was “one of the hardest decisions of my life” but that it was the “right decision for me”.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White formed part of the squad that won the women’s Euros 2022 last month at Wembley. Their fairytale story saw them score a late winner in extra time to win 2-1 against Germany and win their first ever major trophy, and England’s first major trophy in either the men or women’s game since 1966.

Since making her international debut in 2010, White has gone on to score 52 goals for her country, just one away from Wayne Rooney’s all-time goal scoring record.

So who is Ellen White and why has she retired?

Ellen White’s statement

Taking to Twitter, White said: “This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me. This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.

“It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift. My dreams came true on the 31st July, winning The Euros and becoming a European Champion.

Ellen White’s famous goggle celebration

“I have been very lucky to have played for a number of teams in my career. It has been a huge honour to have represented some of the biggest clubs in England and to have worn the shirt and created some unbelievable memories. thank you to all the clubs that have given me the opportunity to be a part of your football club.”

“This is for the next generation and potentially the next Lioness.

“Don’t ever let someone tell you “you can’t do something or achieve your dreams”. I was once told I couldn’t play in the boys team and I would never play for England. Now I am retiring having made 113 caps with 52 goals for England and a European champion.”

Ellen White’s career highlights

White began her youth career with Arsenal at the age eight after she was spotted by scouts playing for Aylesbury Town.

A year later, White appeared on the front page of The Bucks Herald, in a report on how she had been banned from playing in a football league with boys.

At the age of 16 White moved to Chelsea and was their top scorer for three season. Over the next three years, White made 48 league appearances, scoring 21 goals in the process.

From Chelsea, White moved around from Leeds Carnegie, back to Arsenal for three seasons, on to Notts County, Birmingham City and finally to Manchester City where she has been since 2019.

On 7 November 2020, White became only the second player in WSL history to reach fifty goals after she scored a brace in City’s 9-1 victory over Bristol City and just a few months after, she became the all-time record goal scorer in the WSL with 55 goals.

The striker made her senior debut for England in March 2010 in a home match against Austria, scoring in the final minute.

She has since gone on to feature in three FIFA World Cups (2011, 2015 and 2019) as well as three Euros tournaments (2013, 2017, 2022).

Her 100th cap for her country came against Austria once again in November 2021 and she scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.

The following game, White then became the all-time record goal scorer after scoring a hat-trick in England’s 20-0 win over Latvia.

Who is Ellen White’s husband?

In a Twitter announcement, White wrote a passage for her husband which said: “”To the love of my life, my husband, what do you fancy doing next weekend? I’m pretty free.

“You are my inspiration, my rock, my sounding board, my biggest supporter, I can’t wait for what our future holds. Thank you my love.”

She met her husband, Callum Convery, while studying sports science at Loughborough Universtiy and got engaged six years later in 2013.

The pair married in the winter of 2014 and Convery has often been spotted at many of White’s games.

What is Ellen White’s net worth?