Two-time former PFA Young Player of the Year Dele Alli is reportedly on the way out of the Premier League

Dele Alli is in the news once more as he looks to move from Everton after just seven months at Goodison Park.

The midfielder, who first shone at MK Dons and Tottenham, is now reportedly looking to move to Besiktas in the hope of achieving more pitch time.

Alli, 26, has started just one game from 13 having spent a lot of time on the bench at Everton.

There was no initial transfer fee when Alli joined the club in January from Spurs, but Everton would have owed Tottenham anything up to £40m if certain performance bonuses were met.

The first would have been £10m after Alli had made his 20th Everton appearance and the Toffees would also have to have given Spurs 25% of any money they receive.

But now, reports have emerged to suggest that Alli is looking to move away from the Premier League altogether as rumours of the Turkish Super League ignite.

As rumours swirl around the former England international, here are Alli’s past suspensions in the Premier League…

What was Dele Alli’s 2016 suspension?

Back in April 2016, Alli was forced to miss the rest of Tottenham’s Premier League title challenge due to a suspension after he punched the West Bromwich albion midfielder Claudio Yacob.

He had attempted to avoid the three-match ban after he had accepted a charge of violence conduct, that such a suspension would be ‘clearly excessive.’

Alli had just been crowned as the PFA Young Player of the Year but was charged just a few days later by the Football Association.

Tottenham ended up drawing their match with West Brom 1-1 at White Hart Lane.

Alli took to Twitter to say: “Gutted that my season is over. Shouldn’t have reacted like I did. Will learn from this and come back stronger.”

Alli faced two suspensions in his career, one in 2016 and one in 2020

Why was Dele Alli suspended in 2020?

Four years after his first ban, Alli was then suspended for one match as well as being fined £50,000.

Alli was then also told to undertake an education course following a breach of FA Rule 2 which relates to insulting and/or improper and/or bringing the game into disrepute.

The former MK Dons midfielder had posted a video onto his social media in which he reputedly made a ‘joke’ about coronavirus that the FA said contained a racial stereotype.

At the time, the then-boss of Spurs Jose Mourinho, believed the one-match ban to be unfair as he thought it an offence far less serious than lockdown breaches by players at other clubs who had not been punished by the FA.

Mourinho said: “I don’t think Dele deserves a one-match ban compared with wrong behaviours at much bigger dimensions that happened during this period without any consequences. Lots of mistakes were made. It’s unfair for a kid who made a mistake.”

What is the latest on Dele Alli’s move to Besiktas?

Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the Turkish outfit Besiktas are ‘really pushing’ to sign the 26-year-old midfielder who currently sees game time as a ‘priority’.

Back in 2015, Alli was regarded as one of Europe’s brightest prospects but has fallen from those heights, with Jose Mourinho famously giving Alli pearls of wisdom in the Spurs All or Nothing documentary on Amazon Prime.

Now, even Everton manager Frank Lampard is handing Alli some hard truths by saying: “The first thing Dele needs to do is find consistency in his training, and that is something I have spoken about.

“For me, full pelt in training is non-negotiable, and I think Dele needs to understand that is important for me and for him.”