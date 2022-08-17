A three hour time difference won’t stop Harry Kane hoping to retain 2018 Golden Boot and replicate Lionesses success in upcoming World Cup

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is edging closer and closer with a new start date in the mix if FIFA can agree.

It is highly likely the 2022 tournament will begin one day sooner if FIFA’s ruling elite can agree to hold the opening ceremony and host the nation’s first match on Sunday 20 November, instead of the proposed Monday 21 November.

The original plan was for the opening ceremony to take place ahead of Qatar’s game on 21 November against Ecuador which would have meant two matches were being held before the ceremony.

However, now the plan is to host the ceremony the day before and push Qatar’s first match one day forward also allowing for the Senegal-Netherlands match, currently scheduled for 1pm local time on the Monday, to kick off later in the day.

Sources close to the proposal have said the switch could be confirmed: “There will be an assurance from organisers that any additional costs for fans to change travel bookings or accommodation won’t be borne by them and this will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

When does World Cup 2022 start?

Qatar 2022 will be the first World Cup to be held through the winter due to the scorching hot weather experienced in the summer months.

England celebrate beating Colombia in penalty shoot out in Round 16 match in 2018

The first game of the 2022 World Cup will kick off on Monday 21 November, if the original plan is kept, with four group stage fixtures scheduled each day until Friday 2 December.

The round of 16 will start on Saturday 3 December, with two matches planned per day over four days, to Tuesday 6 December.

Quarter-finals are planned for Friday 9 December and Saturday 10 December before the two semi-final games on Tuesday 13 December and Wednesday 14 December.

The third place play-off will take place on Saturday 17 December and the final will kick off on Sunday 18 December to decide the winner of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The dates will interrupt the domestic 2022/23 club seasons across Europe, including the Premier League, if the leagues continue in the usual August to May format.

What are the 2022 World Cup stadiums?

The 2022 World Cup will take place over three host cities in Qatar - Doha, Al Dhakira and Al Wakrah. The stadiums are as follows:

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - Capacity: 40,000. Opened: 18 December 2020.

Al Bayt Stadium - Capacity: 60,000. Opened: TBD.

Al Janoub Stadium - Capacity: 40,000. Opened: 2019.

Al Thumama Stadium - Capacity: 40,000. Opened: TBD.

Education City Stadium - Capacity: 40,000. Completed: 2020.

Khalifa International Stadium - Capacity: 45,416. Opened: 1976 (renovated in 2017)

Lusail Stadium - Capacity: 80,000. Opened: TBD.

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium - Capacity: 40,000. Opened: TBD.

The final of the 2022 World Cup will take place at Lusail Stadium.

World Cup 2022 World Cup groups

Group A : Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland / Ukraine / Wales

England, Iran, USA, Scotland / Ukraine / Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia / United Arab Emirates / Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Australia / United Arab Emirates / Peru, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

What is the time difference in Qatar?

Currently it is just two hours time difference between Qatar and the UK. However, come October 31 when daylight saving time comes in, there will be a three hour time difference.

Qatar is in Arabian Standard Time which is three hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time.

Full fixtures list:

All times are UK times (GMT)

Monday 21 November:

Senegal v Netherlands, 10am

England v Iran, 1pm

Qatar v Ecuador, 4pm

USA v Wales, 7pm

Tuesday 22 November:

Argentina v Saudi Arabia, 10am

Denmark v Tunisia, 1pm

Mexico v Poland, 4pm

France v Australia, 7pm

Wednesday 23 November:

Morocco v Croatia, 10am

Germany v Japan, 1pm

Spain v Costa Rica, 4pm

Belgium v Canada 7pm

Thursday 24 November:

Switzerland v Cameroon, 10am

Uruguay v Korea Republic, 1pm

Portugal v Ghana, 4pm

Brazil v Serbia, 7pm

Friday 25 November:

Wales v Iran, 10am

Qatar v Senegal, 1pm

Netherlands v Ecuador, 4pm

England v USA, 7pm

Saturday 26 November:

Tunisia v Australia, 10am

Poland v Saudi Arabia, 1pm

France v Denmark, 4pm

Argentina v Mexico, 7pm

Sunday 27 November:

Japan v Costa Rica, 10am

Belgium v Morocco, 1pm

Croatia v Canada, 4pm

Spain v Germany, 7pm

Monday 28 November:

Cameroon v Serbia, 10am

Korea Republic v Ghana, 1pm

Brazil v Switzerland, 4pm

Portugal v Uruguay, 7pm

Tuesday 29 November:

Ecuador v Senegal, 3pm

Netherlands v Qatar, 3pm

Iran v USA, 7pm

Wales v England, 7pm

Wednesday 30 November:

Australia v Denmark, 3pm

Tunisia v France, 3pm

Poland v Argentina, 7pm

Saudi Arabia v Mexico, 7pm

Thursday 1 December:

Canada v Morocco, 3pm

Croatia v Belgium, 3pm

Costa Rica v Germany, 7pm

Japan v Spain, 7pm

Friday 2 December:

Ghana v Uruguay, 3pm

Korea Republic v Portugal, 3pm

Cameroon v Brazil, 7pm

Serbia v Switzerland, 7pm

Saturday 3 December:

Group A Winner v Group B Second Place, 3pm

Group C Winner v Group D Second Place, 7pm

Sunday 4 December:

Group D Winner v Group C Second Place, 3pm

Group B Winner v Group A Second Place, 7pm

Monday 5 December:

Group E Winner v Group F Second Place, 3pm

Group G Winner v Group H second place, 7pm

Tuesday 6 December:

Group F winner v Group E second place, 3pm

Group H winner v Group G second place, 7pm

Friday 9 December:

Round of 16 5 winner v Round of 16 6 winner, 3pm

Round of 16 1 v Round of 16 2 winner, 7pm

Saturday 10 December:

Round of 16 7 winner v Round of 16 8 winner, 3pm

Round of 16 3 winner v Round of 16 4 winner, 7pm

Tuesday 13 December:

Quarter-final 1 winner v quarter-final 2 winner, 7pm

Wednesday 14 December:

Quarter-final 3 winner v quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm

Saturday 17 December:

Third place play-off match, 3pm

Sunday 18 December: