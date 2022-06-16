The Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season have been released.

Crystal Palace will welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park in the opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season on Friday, August 5.

The Premier League announced the fixtures this morning (Thursday, June 16) which also outlines the key dates surrounding the winter break being enforced by the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester City begin their title defence away to West Ham while Liverpool take on newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixtures release including the full card for the opening weekend, final day and festive fixtures:

When are the opening weekend fixtures?

The opening weekend fixtures of the 2022/23 Premier League season are as follows:

Premier League fixtures 2022/23

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (8pm)

Saturday 6 August

Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm)

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Leeds v Wolves

Leicester v Brentford

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Southampton

Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Sunday 7 August

Man Utd v Brighton (2pm)

West Ham v Man City (4:30pm)

When are the final day fixtures?

The final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season is set for Sunday May 28 with all ten matches kicking off at 4pm.

The final day fixtures of the 2022/23 Premier League season are as follows:

Arsenal v Wolves

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brentford v Man City

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Leeds v Spurs

Leicester v West Ham

Man Utd v Fulham

Southampton v Liverpool

What’s happening with the World Cup break?

The final round of Premier League fixtures before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 12.

International players will leave their clubs to join up with their national sides for the finals which kick off on November 21.

The final of the World Cup is scheduled for December 18.

The Premier League will then return on Boxing Day (December 26).

What are the Boxing Day fixtures?

The first Premier league fixtures following the 2022 World Cup, played on December 26, are as follows:

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Spurs

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Man City

Leicester v Newcastle

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton

What are the New Year’s fixtures?

The final round of Premier League fixtures for 2022 will take place on New Year’s Eve (December 31).

They are as follows:

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Arsenal

Fulham v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Man Utd

The first round of fixtures for 2023 are scheduled for January 2 and are as follows:

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Fulham

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Nottingham Forest