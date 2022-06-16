Crystal Palace will welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park in the opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season on Friday, August 5.
The Premier League announced the fixtures this morning (Thursday, June 16) which also outlines the key dates surrounding the winter break being enforced by the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Manchester City begin their title defence away to West Ham while Liverpool take on newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Here is everything you need to know about the fixtures release including the full card for the opening weekend, final day and festive fixtures:
When are the opening weekend fixtures?
The opening weekend fixtures of the 2022/23 Premier League season are as follows:
Friday 5 August
- Crystal Palace v Arsenal (8pm)
Saturday 6 August
- Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm)
- AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
- Leeds v Wolves
- Leicester v Brentford
- Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
- Spurs v Southampton
- Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm)
Sunday 7 August
- Man Utd v Brighton (2pm)
- West Ham v Man City (4:30pm)
When are the final day fixtures?
The final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season is set for Sunday May 28 with all ten matches kicking off at 4pm.
The final day fixtures of the 2022/23 Premier League season are as follows:
- Arsenal v Wolves
- Aston Villa v Brighton
- Brentford v Man City
- Chelsea v Newcastle
- Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
- Everton v AFC Bournemouth
- Leeds v Spurs
- Leicester v West Ham
- Man Utd v Fulham
- Southampton v Liverpool
What’s happening with the World Cup break?
The final round of Premier League fixtures before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 12.
International players will leave their clubs to join up with their national sides for the finals which kick off on November 21.
The final of the World Cup is scheduled for December 18.
The Premier League will then return on Boxing Day (December 26).
What are the Boxing Day fixtures?
The first Premier league fixtures following the 2022 World Cup, played on December 26, are as follows:
- Arsenal v West Ham
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
- Brentford v Spurs
- Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace v Fulham
- Everton v Wolves
- Leeds v Man City
- Leicester v Newcastle
- Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
- Southampton v Brighton
What are the New Year’s fixtures?
The final round of Premier League fixtures for 2022 will take place on New Year’s Eve (December 31).
They are as follows:
- AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
- Brighton v Arsenal
- Fulham v Southampton
- Liverpool v Leicester
- Man City v Everton
- Newcastle v Leeds
- Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
- Spurs v Aston Villa
- West Ham v Brentford
- Wolves v Man Utd
The first round of fixtures for 2023 are scheduled for January 2 and are as follows:
- Arsenal v Newcastle
- Aston Villa v Wolves
- Brentford v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Man City
- Crystal Palace v Spurs
- Everton v Brighton
- Leeds v West Ham
- Leicester v Fulham
- Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
- Southampton v Nottingham Forest
The full list of fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season can be found on the official Premier League website.