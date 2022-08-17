The Loose Women panellist has revealed she is ‘knackered’ from her busy lifestyle

Christine Lampard has opened up about the prospects of having more children with her football manager husband Frank Lampard.

The Loose Women panellist explained that she “rarely finds” time to herself, as she juggles her family life with her busy career.

Christine and husband Frank have two children together, Patricia (three) and Freddie (one), as well as Frank’s two daughters Luna (14) and Isla (13).

The media personality spoke to OK magazine about how she was content being a family of six, saying she feels “busier than ever”.

Christine, 43, shared her thoughts on adding more children to their family, saying: “I’m too old,”

“I think if I was younger I would have thought about it, but I feel very blessed with the two of them – and I’m knackered!

"I rarely find time for myself. If I have them both asleep by 9pm I watch TV for an hour and go to bed. I stepped away because I decided to have children – I say decided, but I was slightly blessed with it much later.”

Christine said she spent her twenties and thirties doing whatever she wanted but became busier after having her children.

She experienced a lot of anxiety during pregnancy and claims she “didn’t relax the entire time.”

The Northern Irish presenter has seen her workload ramp up in recent weeks as she stands in for Lorraine Kelly on ITV’s Lorraine.

The Lampards main home in London is just a seven minute drive from the studio, meaning that Christine is back with her children before lunchtime.

However, the presenter recently shared that her husband Frank is currently living in the family’s second home in Liverpool while he manages Everton FC.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, make sure they work to maintain their relationship long distance with Christine saying it keeps things “exciting”.

Christine said the secret to keeping the family unit connected is having FaceTime calls before bed and first thing in the morning.

She said her children “adore” her husband and he does well with them.

The couple first met in 2009, when Christine was introduced to Frank at the Pride of Britain Awards.

At the time Christine was the host of The One Show on BBC One and Frank was still playing football for both Chelsea and England.