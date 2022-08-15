There are fixtures from the Premier League, EFL Championship and UEFA competitions being broadcast across Sky Sports, BT Sport and more over the next five days.

It was a thrilling few days of football at the weekend, highlighted by a historic 4-0 win for Brentford over Manchester United and a fiery London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur that ended 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

The fixtures come thick and fast across the UK this week and there will be plenty for fans to enjoy live on TV, including more action from the Premier League as well as clashes from the EFL Championship and UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

The likes of Liverpool, Rangers and Sunderland will all be competing live across the various channels and live stream options over the next five days.

Here are some of the biggest football matches being shown live on TV this week:

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Monday August 15)

The second round of Premier League fixtures concludes with Monday Night Football live from Anfield as Liverpool host Crystal Palace.

Both sides are looking for their first win of the new campaign with Palace having lost their opener to Arsenal and the Reds drawing with Fulham.

Sky Sports will broadcast the match with build up starting at 7pm (BST) on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky customers can live stream the match via SkyGo or the the SkyGo app and non-sky customers can purchase a NowTV pass.

The match kicks off at 8pm.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

Rangers v PSV Eindhoven (Tuesday August 16)

A place in the group stages of this season’s UEFA Champions League is up for grabs as Rangers welcome PSV Eindhoven to Ibrox for the first leg of their play-off tie.

The Scottish side overcame a 2-0 first leg defeat to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium in the last round and progressed with a 3-0 win in Glasgow.

BT Sport will be showing this match on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport app.

The match kicks off at 8pm, with build up starting from 7:15pm.

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

QPR v Blackpool (Tuesday August 16)

Loftus Road will welcome the Sky Sports cameras on Tuesday night for their EFL Championship clash with Blackpool.

The second tier of English football will kick off its fourth round of fixtures with the Royals taking on the Seasiders,

QPR have won one, drawn one and lost one so far while the visitors have won one and lost two.

Build up starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7:45pm for an 8pm kick-off.

Prediction: QPR 0-0 Blackpool

Sheffield United v Sunderland (Wednesday August 17)

More EFL Championship action on Wednesday as Sheffield United host Sunderland at Bramall Lane.

The Black Cats, promoted from League One last season, are unbeaten so far with one win and two draws while the Blades have won one, drawn one and lost one.

Build up starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 7:15pm for an 7:45pm kick-off.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-2 Sunderland

West Ham United v Viborg (Thursday August 18)

Further continental action to enjoy on Thursday evening as West Ham face Danish side Viborg in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off qualifier.

The Hammers are heavy favourites for the tie at the London Stadium and to progress to the group stages.

BT Sport will be showing the match on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport app.

The match kicks off at 8pm with build up starting from 7:15pm.

Prediction: West Ham 4-0 Viborg

Norwich City v Millwall (Friday August 19)

The third and final offering from the EFL Championship over the next five days comes on Friday night from Carrow Road.

Build up starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm for an 8pm kick-off.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Millwall

Other live matches this week