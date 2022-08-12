The Scottish Premiership is rapidly re-establishing itself as a division packed full of quality players.

Celtic and Rangers have seen more than their fair share of players earn big money moves to some of world football’s top clubs.

In recent seasons the likes of Kieran Tierney and Stuart Armstrong have moved from Celtic and lit up the Premier League while John McGinn has established himself as Aston Villa captain since his 2018 move from Hibs.

This summer alone, Liverpool have moved to bring in young Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay while Rangers have sold Joe Aribo to Southampton and defender Calvin Bassey has made a big money move to Dutch giants Ajax.

There are still over two weeks remaining in the summer transfer window and plenty of business still to be done by Premier League clubs.

With that in mind, here are five Celtic and Rangers players we think Premier League clubs should be targeting and the teams we believe they would best fit in:

Alfredo Morelos - Newcastle United

Newcastle have already strengthened their defence this window and it looks like options to bolster their attack will be next.

Callum Wilson’s return from injury is already like a new signing for Eddie Howe and Chris Wood gives the former Bournemouth boss another option but they could still do with one more up front.

Rangers’ Colombian striker could be a perfect fit at St James’ Park.

At 26-years old he is just entering the prime of his career and seems to have put the ‘bad boy’ reputation he entered Scottish football with behind him.

Now a much more mature player than when he signed on at Ibrox in 2018, Morelos is a full Colombia international with 11 caps and has scored 113 goals in 226 appearances for the Gers - that’s an average of a goal every second game.

Kyogo Furuhashi - Everton

The Japanese international was plucked from relative obscurity but was well known by Ange Postecoglu from his time working in the J-League.

His debut season at Parkhead was interrupted by injury but the 27-year old still managed 20 goals in 34 games across all competitions.

Frank Lampard’s Toffees need to find a replacement for Brazilian playmaker Richarlison and Kyogo brings a similar dynamic style and eye for goal as the Brazilian.

Although he has impressed so far, the Asian star still only has one full season in European football under his belt with the rest of his games coming in the J-League.

That being said, he’s definitely worth taking a chance on.

Callum McGregor - Arsenal

There are two things that really make McGregor and the Gunners a perfect fit.

First, his leadership, having someone with experience of carrying the armband for both club and country in the middle of the park would surely give the whole team a lift.

The second thing is his mentality because McGregor, quite simply, is a winner and it’s hard to put a price on someone who has 16 medals to his name before the age of 30.

The 46-cap Scotland international also has other qualities that could see him fit in well at the North London club, with his ability to control games from the middle of the park plus a pre-existing relationship with Kieran Tierney at left wing-back can only be a good thing.

As McGreggor gets older (he turned 29 in June) his value to Celtic arguably becomes greater than what clubs might be willing to pay and if he doesn’t move soon he might never.

Glen Kamara - Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have yet to replace Yves Bissouma following his move to Spurs and Kamara could be the perfect player to step into that gap in the Seagulls’ midfield.

A combative ball winner and established international with Finland, the 26-year old has been with Rangers since 2019 when he made the move from Dundee.

The former Arsenal academy player’s signing didn’t get too many people excited at the time but he has gone on to establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Ibrox and was one of the stand outs of their run to the UEFA Europa League final last season.

He has already been linked with a move to the Premier League season, with Nottingham Forest a potential option, but Graham Potter’s side could yet swoop in and pull off what could prove to be a major coup.

Filip Helander - Aston Villa

It looks like Villa will be in the market for a left sided centre back as questions remain over Tyrone Mings’ role in the squad.

Calvin Bassey might have been a player that the Villa Park side could have looked at but he has since completed a big money move to Ajax.

Although Bassey is younger and has a brighter future, Hellander is very much the finished product.

The 29-year old is a regular for the Swedish national team and played regularly in the Italian Serie A before his 2019 move to Ibrox.