Manchester United hope for new striker by end of summer transfer window

Cristiano Ronaldo may receive yet more bad news after starting the first match of the 2022/23 Premier League season on the bench as United are linked with a former Premier League striker to join the Red Devils by the end of the summer.

The 37-year-old appeared frustrated on Sunday 7 August 2022 as he looked on from the bench to see Brighton score two goals inside the first half against United before he came on in the 53rd minute to replace Fred.

It had been reported earlier in the summer that Ronaldo had hoped to leave Old Trafford in order to play for a side competing in the upcoming Champions League but the Portuguese superstar’s manager Jorge Mendes has been unable to find a club willing to snap up the striker.

As a result, despite playing 45 minutes worth of football in pre-season, Ronaldo looks set to stay in Manchester for the foreseeable future.

So what is the latest United transfer news and how does it affect Cristiano Ronaldo?

United bid for former West Ham star

Reports from the Athletic have emerged suggesting United had an opening £6.8million bid rejected for the former Stoke City and West Ham forward Marko Anautovic.

Arnautovic currently plays for the Italian Serie A side Bologna and they are hoping for an offer somewhere in the region of £13million. Arnautovic’s brother, Danijel, has said: “It’s true that there’s a bid from a well-known club. I’m in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realised.

Former West Ham star Arnautovic is wanted by United

If the bid does go through, Ten Hag would likely view him as a backup option for Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as he would offer something different coming off the subs bench.

Todd Boehly makes noise for Ronaldo

With the potential for another striker’s arrival, Ronaldo will find his position in the squad even more precarious. Football.London has reported that the new owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, would be keen on signing the star but it is Thomas Tuchel who needs convincing.

Tuchel has instead been reportedly interested in signing the former Arsenal manager Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but if negotiations with the Gabon star fail to materialise, the Portuguese international may be the next best option.

Former United star desperate to retain Ronaldo

Amidst all the drama that has surrounded Ronaldo and whether he may leave or not, the former United player and now pundit Roy Keane has said he hopes the Portuguese star will stay.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Irishman said: “You can’t let Cristiano Ronaldo go out the door and think Anthony Martial is going to be the answer, Martial isn’t the answer.

“He’s proven that. He’s had a decent pre-season? Big deal.

“They haven’t got enough options so from a football point of view, you’ve got to keep hold of Ronaldo. That might change over the next few weeks but at the moment they haven’t got the back-up.”

When will Ronaldo next play?

Manchester United’s next match is against Christian Erikson’s former club Brentford on Saturday 13 August 2022 at 5.30pm BST.

As it stands, Ronaldo will be unlikely to start the match unless injury prevents Ten Hag’s preferred alternatives from playing.

Ronaldo has played a total of 227 appearances in the Premier League for United, scoring a total of 102 goals and securing 37 assists.