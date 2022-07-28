Just one year after returing to Manchester United, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he wants to leave the club

Manchester United bosses are continuing talks with Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo about his continuation at the club.

Ronaldo requested to leave the club last month, just one year after making his return to the Red Devils.

Crunch talks are being held at Carrington with new manager Erik ten Hag.

Sir Alex Ferguson was recently spotted arriving at the Manchester United training base, amid reports the sports legend and Bryan Robson are being brought in to persuade Ronaldo to stay.

The Portugal Captain returned to the team practice on Tuesday and was in attendance at the behind-closed-doors match against Wrexham on Wednesday.

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a legendary football player, who currently plays for Manchester United and is the captain of the Portuguese national team.

Ronaldo has won 32 trophies throughout his career, including seven league titles.

The Portuguese forward also holds several records, including most appearances (183) and goals (140).

Ronaldo originally joined Manchester United in 2003 at the age of 18, and helped the team win the FA cup during his first season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on 5 February 1985 and is 37 years old

Ronaldo is in a relationship with model Georgina Rodríguez

The football player has six children

Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth is $115 million

Ronaldo is third on the World’s Highest Paid Athletes according to Forbes

What has Cristiano Ronaldo said about leaving Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo with former Manchester United captain Alex Ferguson

A month ago it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United bosses that he wishes to leave the club because he does not believe they can win the Premier League.

The Portuguese forward reportedly told bosses that he instead wanted to play in the Champions League.

It has been reported that his manager Jorge Mendes, has now given the club an ultimatum by asking for a new contract before sending the player out on loan.

Talks appear to be ongoing between Ronaldo, his team and the club.

Connections

Sir Alex Ferguson

Alex Ferguson is a former football manager and player, who is best known for managing Manchester United between 1986 - 2013.

Ferguson is the longest-serving manager for Manchester United and worked with Cristiano Ronaldo during his first years with the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez and their six children - @cristiano and @georginagio on Instagram

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire currently plays as the centre-back for Manchester United, as well as playing for the English national team.

Maguire began his career in the youth-system for Sheffield United before playing for Hull City, Wigan Athletic and then Leicester City before joining Man United.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford plays as a forward for Manchester United.

Rashford is also known for his work campaigning against racism, homelessness and child hunger and was awarded an MBE for his work.

Personal Life

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently dating model Georgina Rodríguez and they have been together since 2017.

The couple share five children together, twins Eva and Mateo (five) were born in 2017 via a surrogate but the couple also welcomed Alana Martina (five) the same year when Rodríguez gave birth.

Last year it was announced that the couple were expecting their second set of twins, with Bella Esmeralda being born in 2022.

Sadly the second twin, a little boy, passed away, with the couple announcing their tragic loss on their social media accounts.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a sixth child, Cristiano Jr (12) but made an agreement with the mother to not disclose her identity.