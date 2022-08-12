The price of replica shirts at every Premier League club has seen inflation-busting rises, our exclusive analysis reveals. But which clubs have the most expensive jerseys?

Following one of England’s biggest football clubs can be an expensive business, especially during a cost of living crisis.

Fans could have to fork out up to £115 to buy a replica shirt for their favourite Premier League club this season, research by NationalWorld shows.

Across all 20 Premier League clubs, an adult replica shirt comes in at an average of £63 for 2022/23, an inflation-busting 23% rise in five years.

Every Premier League club has seen shirt prices rise faster than inflation over the past five years, our analysis shows.

Tottenham Hotspur has the priciest home kits this season, with its standard adult shirt costing £75, a child version priced at £60 and an ‘authentic’ replica of the shirt, as worn by players on the pitch, setting fans back a staggering £115. The kits are produced by Nike.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Price increases from 2021/22 are a result of the rise in general costs such as manufacturing, materials and shipping. The 2022/23 kits continue to reflect a commitment from both the club and Nike to serve fans with the most innovative and high-quality product possible.

“The club will be reducing the price of shirt printing on kids’ kit by £5. This means that the price of a kids’ shirt with a player’s name and number on the back will remain the same as last season.”

The prices at Spurs were very closely followed by those at Chelsea, which also has a kit produced by Nike. Its replica shirts cost £74.95 for adults, £59.95 for children and £114.95 for the ‘authentic’ adult version.

Brentford has the cheapest adult shirts in the Premier League. The club runs a two-year life cycle for its home kit to promote sustainability and its 2021-23 Umbro-produced jerseys cost £49 for adults. The club also has the joint-cheapest child replica shirts, at £40 - the same price as at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Our analysis is based on the price of a standard, unpersonalised home kit shirt for adult men and women, as well as the version for children. For Leeds United, where supplier issues mean the home kit isn’t yet on sale, we took the price of the away kit.

Previous research by the BBC revealed the average cost of a Premier League replica shirt five years ago, in the 2017-18 season, was £52 for adults. That’s £56 in today’s money, meaning shirt prices have increased nearly three times faster than inflation.

As well as a general inflation rate, the Office for National Statistics produces individual inflation figures for certain types of products, showing how prices have changed over the years.

This shows that ‘clothing garments’ have only become 8% more expensive in the UK in the five years from June 2017 to June 2022.

Every Premier League club has seen shirt prices rise faster than this consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate for garments.

The club which has seen the biggest rise in replica shirt prices above inflation is Fulham. Its adult shirt for this season costs £70, compared to £50 five years ago - a 40% rise.

The smallest price rise is at Southampton, where a shirt also cost £50 five years ago but is only £55 now - a 10% rise.

Kit launches are often one of the most highly anticipated parts of the summer and are guaranteed to get fans talking.