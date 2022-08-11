Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani (L) receives the World Cup trophy from Fifa President Joseph Blatter (R) after the official announcement that Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup
The Qatar World Cup 2022 is edging closer and closer with a new start date in the mix if FIFA can agree.
It is highly likely the 2022 tournament will begin one day sooner if FIFA’s ruling elite can agree to hold the opening ceremony and host the nation’s first match on Sunday 20 November, instead of the proposed Monday 21 November.
The original plan was for the opening ceremony to take place ahead of Qatar’s game on 21 November against Ecuador which would have meant two matches were being held before the ceremony.
Most Popular
However, now the plan is to host the ceremony the day before and push Qatar’s first match one day forward also allowing for the Senegal-Netherlands match, currently scheduled for 1pm local time on the Monday, to kick off later in the day.
Sources close to the proposal have said the switch could be confirmed today, Thursday 11 August: “There will be an assurance from organisers that any additional costs for fans to change travel bookings or accommodation won’t be borne by them and this will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.”
When does World Cup 2022 start?
Qatar 2022 will be the first World Cup to be held through the winter due to the scorching hot weather experienced in the summer months.
The first game of the 2022 World Cup will kick off on Monday 21 November, if the original plan is kept, with four group stage fixtures scheduled each day until Friday 2 December.
The round of 16 will start on Saturday 3 December, with two matches planned per day over four days, to Tuesday 6 December.
Quarter finals are planned for Friday 9 December and Saturday 10 December before the two semi final games on Tuesday 13 December and Wednesday 14 December.
The third place play off will take place on Saturday 17 December and the final will kick off on Sunday 18 December to decide the winner of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The dates will interrupt the domestic 2022/23 club seasons across Europe, including the Premier League, if the leagues continue in the usual August to May format.
What are the 2022 World Cup stadiums?
The 2022 World Cup will take place over three host cities in Qatar - Doha, Al Dhakira and Al Wakrah. The stadiums are as follows:
- Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - Capacity: 40,000. Opened: 18 December 2020.
- Al Bayt Stadium - Capacity: 60,000. Opened: TBD.
- Al Janoub Stadium - Capacity: 40,000. Opened: 2019.
- Al Thumama Stadium - Capacity: 40,000. Opened: TBD.
- Education City Stadium - Capacity: 40,000. Completed: 2020.
- Khalifa International Stadium - Capacity: 45,416. Opened: 1976 (renovated in 2017)
- Lusail Stadium - Capacity: 80,000. Opened: TBD.
- Ras Abu Aboud Stadium - Capacity: 40,000. Opened: TBD.
The final of the 2022 World Cup will take place at Lusail Stadium.
World Cup 2022 World Cup groups
- Group A : Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
- Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland / Ukraine / Wales
- Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
- Group D: France, Australia / United Arab Emirates / Peru, Denmark, Tunisia
- Group E: Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany, Japan
- Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
What is the time difference in Qatar?
Currently it is just two hours time difference between Qatar and the UK. However, come October 31 when daylight saving time comes in, there will be a three hour time difference.
Qatar is in Arabian Standard Time which is three hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time.
Full Fixtures list:
All times are UK times (GMT)
Monday 21 November:
- Senegal v Netherlands, 10am
- England v Iran, 1pm
- Qatar v Ecuador, 4pm
- USA v Wales, 7pm
Tuesday 22 November:
- Argentina v Saudi Arabia, 10am
- Denmark v Tunisia, 1pm
- Mexico v Poland, 4pm
- France v Australia, 7pm
Wednesday 23 November:
- Morocco v Croatia, 10am
- Germany v Japan, 1pm
- Spain v Costa Rica, 4pm
- Belgium v Canada 7pm
Thursday 24 November:
- Switzerland v Cameroon, 10am
- Uruguay v Korea Republic, 1pm
- Portugal v Ghana, 4pm
- Brazil v Serbia, 7pm
Friday 25 November:
- Wales v Iran, 10am
- Qatar v Senegal, 1pm
- Netherlands v Ecuador, 4pm
- England v USA, 7pm
Saturday 26 November:
- Tunisia v Australia, 10am
- Poland v Saudi Arabia, 1pm
- France v Denmark, 4pm
- Argentina v Mexico, 7pm
Sunday 27 November:
- Japan v Costa Rica, 10am
- Belgium v Morocco, 1pm
- Croatia v Canada, 4pm
- Spain v Germany, 7pm
Monday 28 November:
- Cameroon v Serbia, 10am
- Korea Republic v Ghana, 1pm
- Brazil v Switzerland, 4pm
- Portugal v Uruguay, 7pm
Tuesday 29 November:
- Ecuador v Senegal, 3pm
- Netherlands v Qatar, 3pm
- Iran v USA, 7pm
- Wales v England, 7pm
Wednesday 30 November:
- Australia v Denmark, 3pm
- Tunisia v France, 3pm
- Poland v Argentina, 7pm
- Saudi Arabia v Mexico, 7pm
Thursday 1 December:
- Canada v Morocco, 3pm
- Croatia v Belgium, 3pm
- Costa Rica v Germany, 7pm
- Japan v Spain, 7pm
Friday 2 December:
- Ghana v Uruguay, 3pm
- Korea Republic v Portugal, 3pm
- Cameroon v Brazil, 7pm
- Serbia v Switzerland, 7pm
Saturday 3 December:
- Group A Winner v Group B Second Place, 3pm
- Group C Winner v Group D Second Place, 7pm
Sunday 4 December:
- Group D Winner v Group C Second Place, 3pm
- Group B Winner v Group A Second Place, 7pm
Monday 5 December:
- Group E Winner v Group F Second Place, 3pm
- Group G Winner v Group H second place, 7pm
Tuesday 6 December:
- Group F winner v Group E second place, 3pm
- Group H winner v Group G second place, 7pm
Friday 9 December:
- Round of 16 5 winner v Round of 16 6 winner, 3pm
- Round of 16 1 v Round of 16 2 winner, 7pm
Saturday 10 December:
- Round of 16 7 winner v Round of 16 8 winner, 3pm
- Round of 16 3 winner v Round of 16 4 winner, 7pm
Tuesday 13 December:
- Quarter-final 1 winner v Quarter-final 2 winner, 7pm
Wednesday 14 December:
- Quarter-final 3 winner v quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm
Saturday 17 December:
- Third Place match, 3pm
Sunday 18 December:
- FINAL, 3pm