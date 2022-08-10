Here is our ranking of this season’s Premier League away kits.

The likes of Aston Villa and Chelsea got the chance to sport their brand new away kits on the opening day of the season, while others will have to wait until the upcoming weekend.

The release of the away kit is always very exciting for fans as it can be different colours, patterns and style every season - meaning some supporters end up running straight to the club shop while others are left massively disappointed.

This year’s set of kits certainly hasn’t let us down, with a mix of absolute beauties and very questionable showings.

With the season well underway, we have ranked all 20 kits...

20. Leicester

Leicester’s away kit could be amazing and it could be horrible - we don’t know.

Despite the season starting last weekend, the Foxes have been delayed in releasing their away shirt and for that reason have to go rock bottom.

19. Tottenham

Tottenham’s away kit has to be bottom purely because of the fact it couldn’t look anymore like a training kit.

The shirt is black, luminous green/yellow and black - three colours that just look odd and completely out of place next to each other.

Meanwhile the badge is in the middle of the shirt - it’s almost like they didn’t want us to believe this is what they were selling to us.

18. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have gone all out for their first away kit since their return to the Premier League and it hasn’t paid off.

While home shirt is very simple, the away shirt is very brightly coloured with a mix of yellow and blue and once again features the same Trent Bridge pattern that is on the home kit.

It is just one big colour clash and a massive eye sore.

17. Everton

The light pink colour Everton have opted for certainly doesn’t mean it has to be a bad kit - for example Arsenal’s third kit is a slightly paler pink but very smart nonetheless.

The blue geometric pattern across the front just looks strange and the two colours don’t compliment each other in this case.

Meanwhile, the Stake logo continues to make it ten times worse.

16. Bournemouth

I don’t understand this kit at all.

I think it’s great when a team goes all out on their away kit but this shirt looks more like something your dad would wear to the beach.

The kit features a purple and blue palm tree design that is meant to be inspired by their location on the coast - though it seems a lot closer to Hawaii to me.

15. Leeds United

Leeds United have had some really nice away kits in recent years but this one is definitely one to forget.

The club’s signature yellow and blue have been used in a tie-dye pattern but it all looks a bit too bright and childish for me.

14. Wolves

Wolves’ away shirt is a little bit more exciting than their home shirt, though that isn’t saying much.

I don’t mind the colours, though golden pattern over the front - inspired by a 90s away shirt - just seems a bit random and I don’t think they have quite managed to do it any justice.

13. Brighton

Brighton’s away shirt is probably about as nice as an orange football kit can get - if that means anything.

While I’m not keen on the different shades on the sleeves, the main section is a slidely bearable shade and I do like the black crest.

12. Fulham

Another club to go for a jazzy away shirt is Fulham and while I think a lot of fans will hate this, I’ve seen a lot worse.

I actually think the brickwork-inspired pattern isn’t too bad, though I’m not keen on the mint coloured sleeves. I would have preferred those a darker shade.

11. Liverpool

Liverpool’s shirt is another that many have criticised, but I don’t think it’s quite as harsh on the eyes in the flesh compared to on the website.

It gets points for being bold and (almost) managing to pull it off, though it definitely has nothing on some of the Reds’ previous stunners.

10. Brentford

Brentford’s new away shirt is another that is set to last for two seasons.

I like the contrasing shades of blue but it is nothing special - though the return of the castle crest after 30 years is a definite boost.

9. Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s away shirt is a very smart sky blue with tonal stripes down the front - looking very simple and somewhat retro.

It is a huge upgrade on the home kit, though still nothing to shout about.

8. Newcastle United

There has been a lot of criticism over this kit but I think the only real issue is with the sleeves, that include a linear pattern to represent the Leazes Stand at St. James’ Park.

However, I do think the gold against the dark blue looks smart and there are much worse kits around this season,

7. Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have gone for the same graffiti inspired kit throughout, though this one just has the one stripe up the middle.

I think this is another very smart shirt and Eagles fans will no doubt be happy with it, though we will see much better in the top half.

6. West Ham

West Ham’s away shirt has followed a similar format to their home, with the geometric pattern on the sleeves instead.

Black shirts are always a very smart look and the pink, white and sky blue is the perfect touch.

Hammers fans will have two beautiful kits to choose from.

5. Chelsea

Chelsea’s away kit is very unique and takes the same lion graphic from the home kit’s colour and uses it in very thin horizontal stripes.

I wasn’t sure at first but this shirt has really grown on me and I’m actually quite impressed with it.

4. Southampton

Southampton’s away shirt is very eye catching and is easily one of my favourite kits this season.

The shirt incorporates waves in reference to the coast - much better and more understandable than the palm trees Bournemouth produced.

I can see a lot of people disliking this kit but if I was a Saints fan I would be buying this straight away.

3. Manchester United

Manchester United’s away kit shares a similar aesthetic to the home kit, though doesn’t include the collar.

The patterns on the collar and sleeve are a great touch and, just like the home, the vintage crest is another eye-catching addition.

2. Manchester City

Manchester City’s away kit takes you back to their red and black striped shirt they wore in 2011-12 when they won their first Premier League title - however this kit has adopted diagonal stripes instead.

It’s not an improvement on the previous kit but it is still very nice on the eye and one of the best in the league.

1. Arsenal

Arsenal’s away kits are always a thing of beauty and they have absolutely smashed it once again.

This shirt is very modern and is mostly black, featuring a pattern inspired by the ARSENAL lettering outside the Emirates - accompanied by a smart bronze coloured cannon badge.