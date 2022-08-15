Everton have rejected Chelsea’s £40 million bid for forward Anthony Gordon, according to reports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season was bittersweet for Anthony Gordon as he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Everton, despite the Toffees spending much of it in a relegation battle.

The 21-year-old made 35 appearances in the Premier League and scored four goals, including the only goal in a crucial win over Manchester United in April.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a disappointing year for Everton, Gordon massively impressed and has started both of their opening fixtures, whilst also being linked with a number of different clubs.

While Gordon is still on the radar of Newcastle United, Chelsea are the latest side to take great interest in the Liverpudlian.

According to reports, the Blues had a £40 million bid for Gordon rejected by the Merseyside club yesterday and are preparing a second offer.

Thomas Tuchel has already bolstered his attack with Raheem Sterling this summer but is still looking to strengthen, with the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic both struggling to perform consistently well for the club.

Here is everything we know about Gordon and his proposed move to Chelsea:

Who is Anthony Gordon?

Born on Merseyside, Anthony Gordon joined Everton’s academy from Liverpool’s at 11 years old.

The young forward made his first-team debut in a Europa League tie against Apollon Limassol in 2017, but didn’t make his Premier League debut until January 2020.

After making 11 appearances for the Toffees in his debut season in the top flight, Gordon was sent out on loan to Preston North End.

Despite failing to claim any goal contributions during his time with the Lilywhites, Gordon was quickly handed the opportunity to battle for a spot in the first team starting line-up and went onto score his first and second goal for the club in a 3-2 defeat to Brighton in January.

What is Everton’s asking price?

Despite having already lost Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in summer, Everton look open to selling Anthony Gordon after apparently revealing their asking price.

The Toffees see £40m as too low to lure the forward away from Goodison Park and reports have claimed they will demand around £50m for his services.

Chelsea are set to make a second bid for the England youth international, though it is unclear whether they will be willing to meet the required figure.

If they did up their bid, then it would still be surprising to see Frank Lampard’s side part ways with their star boy as it would leave them with only Salomon Rondon and an injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin to take up that role.

Transfermarkt value

Everton’s £50m asking price for Gordon certainly seems very high considering he only forced his way into the starting line-up last season.

According to Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old’s valuation is much lower at £18m - despite still having three years remaining on his contract.

His value has sky-rocketed however, having previously been worth £7.2m only eight months ago.

Estimated salary

Anthony Gordon signed a new long-term contract with Everton in September 2020 and it is thought that he only earns around £10,000-a-week at Goodison Park.

However, the Daily Mail claimed that the Merseyside club were preparing to offer him a bumper new deal last month, though it is unclear whether they would be improved terms on what Chelsea could offer him.

FIFA 22 rating

Anthony Gordon currently has an overall rating of 72 on FIFA 22, but has a potential of 83.

The youngster’s potential is the third-highest in the Everton team, behind Calvert-Lewin (85) and Ben Godfrey (85).