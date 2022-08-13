La Liga football will once again be shown live on UK screens this season, and here we look at how fans can tune in.

La Liga is back this weekend, and there is exciting news for fans in the UK.

The Spanish top tier returned on Friday with a shock result, with Sevilla slipping up away from home, losing to Osasuna.

Ahead of the first weekend, which will see Real Madrid begin their title defence, some exciting news has emerged, and it means Uk fans will be able to tune in to certain games for free.

With that in mind, we have rounded up everything you need to know to tune into La Liga action from the UK this season.

Is La Liga show in the UK?

Yes, as ever, La Liga action will be shown for UK fans,

Prermier Sports hold the main rights for La Liga action, showing games on the La Liga TV channel, though, the odd game is shown on Premier Sports, usually when there are simultaneous fixtures.

Alternatively, fans can also subscribe for La Liga TV through Amazon Prime Video, costing the same amount as the Premier Sports La Liga subscription - £7.99.

La Liga TV is available on television, including Sky TV, Virgin and others, while it can also be accessed through the Premier Sports App or Amazon Prime Video, depending on your subscription.

The vast majority of La Liga games are shown on La Liga TV, but 3pm games are not allowed to be shown due to the blackout.

As of this season, there is also a way to watch La Liga fixtures for free, and we will run you through details of that new agreement below.

ITV’s new La Liga agreement

ITV have added to their growing football coverage by adding La Liga action.

It was confirmed earlier this week that ITV will show 10 La Liga fixtures per season across ITV 1, ITV 4 and ITV Hub.

The agreement will last three seasons initially, with 10 games per season being shown.

The first fixture being shown is Barcelona’s clash with Real Sociedad at 9pm on Sunday, August 21.

ITV’s director of sport Niall Sloane said of the agreement: “This deal ensures free to air coverage for all football fans of one of the most entertaining leagues in the world.

“The deal with Premier Sports will give fans the chance to see some of the most iconic clubs and world-class players in action, live on ITV.”

Highlights

La Liga TV, via Premier Sports and Amazon Prime, will show regular highlights of fixtures.

But fans can also tune into specific match highlights via YouTube, with La Liga and the respecitve clubs posting match highlights.