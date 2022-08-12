Ryan Reynolds bought the Welsh National League team Wrexham FC in 2021.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has revealed he was left red-faced while watching his beloved Wrexham play at Wembley alongside David Beckham.

Reynolds spoke about the “humiliating” moment he celebrated an offside goal during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host and his footballing business partner Rob McElhenney.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hollywood stars, who bought Wrexham Football Club in February 2021, attended the FA Trophy Final between their club and Bromley in May.

They sat in the royal box at Wembley Stadium alongside celebrities including David Beckham and Will Ferrel.

The Welsh team were trailing after Michael Cheek’s opener and thought they had found a way back into the game when Jack Hyde scored a close-range header in Stoppage time, but the result was an offside decision.

Reynolds and McElhenney jumped out of their seats but were the only ones celebrating even after the referee chalked the goal as offside.

“Someone needs to explain the offside rule to the A-listers,” joked the BT Sports commentator.

Beckham could be seen chatting to the pair and explaining what had happened on the pitch.

McElhenney recalled the moment he turned to Beckham and saw him shaking his head in dismay.

“We were cheering, and we looked over at Beckham, and he was just shaking his head like this.”

Reynolds added: “How humiliating . . . in fairness, nobody understands the offside rule.”

A documentary series following Wrexham’s time under Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is due to be released soon.

Ryan Reynolds

Actor

Canadian-American actor and producer Ryan Reynolds (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian-American actor and producer.

Throughout his 30-year career in film and television, he has received multiple accolades, including a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, three People’s Choice Awards, a Grammy and Golden Globe nomination, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He began his career starring in the Canadian teen soap opera Hillside (1991–1993), before landing the lead role in the sitcom Two Guys and a Girl between 1998 and 2001.

The actor’s breakthrough role came with the 20th Century Fox X-Men films Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

Reynolds bought the Welsh National League team Wrexham FC in 2021, alongside fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney.

Ryan Reynolds is 45 years old and is from Vancouver, Canada.

He met his wife Blake Lively on the set of Green Lantern in 2010.

He was declared as the Sexiest Man Alive in 2010.

The actor has an estimated net worth of $150 million.

Reynolds has 44.7M followers on Instagram.

Connections

Hugh Jackman

Australian actor Hugh Jackman (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor who began his career in theatre and television.

The 53-year-old landed his breakthrough role as James “Logan” Howlett / Wolverine in the 20th Century Fox X-Men film series in 2000.

Jackman and Reynolds have been in a fake feud for many years and love winding each other up, but it’s all in good faith as they are best friends.

Their friendship began when they started working together in 2009 on the film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

They regularly spend time together and have been seen posing in pictures on social media.

Chris Evans

American actor Chris Evans (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Christopher Evans is an American actor who began his career with roles in television series, such as Opposite Sex, in 2000.

The 41-year-old gained attention for playing the Human Torch in 2005’s Fantastic Four and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

The actor is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evans is a good friend of Reynolds and even performed a cameo in his film Free Guys, which was released in 2021.

Dwayne Johnson

American actor, businessman, and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock, is an American actor, businessman, and former professional wrestler.

His films have grossed billions of pounds, and he is one of the world’s highest-grossing and highest-paid actors.

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds have starred in many films together, and the stars have been friends since the early 2000s.