The actor sustained the injury while performing a stunt for the Bullet Train movie.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has revealed that he lost a chunk of his hand and passed out during production for Bullet Train.

Speaking at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, the British actor told Variety that he was on a “crazy mad keto diet” to get lean for his film role and therefore had low blood sugar levels.

During one sequence, the actor was drop-kicked across the room and sustained an injury to his hand and also passed out.

“The one sharp bit of the corner, where there wasn't any padding, took a chunk out of my hand. And I literally went, wham, passed out," he said.

"And then I came back and was like, 'Should we go again?' and they were like, 'No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.' So then I spent the night in the hospital," Taylor-Johnson continued.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Actor

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson lost a chunk of his hand whilst filming Bullet Train. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is an English stage, television, and film actor who is probably best known for his lead role as Dave Lizewski, in the action superhero film Kick-Ass (2010).

After his role in the sequel Kick-Ass 2, Aaron had starring roles in the blockbusters Godzilla , as soldier Ford Brody, and Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, as Pietro Maximoff.

He also won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role as the shady Ray in the drama Nocturnal Animals (2016).

More recently, he starred in Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and the music artist Bad Bunny.

Age: 32

Born: High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

Wealth: estimated net worth of around $16 million

Connections

Imogen Poots

English actress and model Imogen Poots (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Imogen Poots is an English actress and model who has starred in films including 28 Weeks Later, Need for Speed and A Long Way Down.

She first appeared on-screen in an episode of the British medical drama Casualty in 2004.

Imogen is good friends with Taylor-Johnson, and the pair starred in the 2010 thriller Chatroom.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

American actor and comedian Christopher Mintz-Plasse. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Christopher Charles Mintz-Plasse is an American actor and comedian who played Fogell in Superbad and Chris D’Amico in Kick-Ass and its sequel Kick-Ass 2.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are best friends and played rival characters in the superhero sequel Kick-Ass 2.

Sam-Taylor Johnson

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson (R) and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sam Taylor-Johnson is a director and producer known for Nowhere Boy (2009), Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) and Love You More (2008).

She has been married to Aaron Taylor-Johnson since June 21, 2012.

The couple began dating in 2009 when he was 18, and she was 42 after meeting on the set of Nowhere Boy.