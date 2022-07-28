Marvel’s Secret Invasion is expected to be released in Spring 2023 - without Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page was mistakenly named as Marvel’s newest star during San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday 23 July.

Disney released a press release announcing the cast for the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which included the actor.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately for fans of the Bridgerton star, he will not be appearing in the series as Disney later confirmed that Rege-Jean is not part of Secret Invasion and said he was added to the official cast list in error.

The newly announced Secret Invasion is part of MCU Phase 5, dubbed “The Multiverse Saga”, and is expected to release in Spring 2023.

What did Disney say?

The press release from Disney read: “Next up, the thrilling new series Secret Invasion launches on Disney+ in Spring 2023. Cobie Smulders, who reprises her role of Maria Hill — a decorated spy and Nick Fury’s loyal #2 — was on hand to talk about the new show. To the audience’s delight, a clip was shown to give a glimpse of what’s in store.

“Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos — characters who first met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Regé-Jean Page."

Who is Rege-Jean Page?

The British actor is best known for his role in the first series of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton, which was released in 2020 and earned him an Emmy nomination.

The Netflix star played the Duke of Hastings in the first season of the breakthrough show, but to fans’ disappointment, he did not return in the second series.

Rege-Jean Page has also appeared in the British television series [email protected] City in 2005, Fresh Meat in 2013, and Waterloo Road in 2015.

Since his role in Bridgerton, the actor’s career has taken off and he has been casted in big-budget films such as The Gray Man and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The 34-year-old is set to play Simon Templar in the upcoming reboot of The Saint and is also expected to have a role in an untitled heist film for Netflix written and directed by Noah Hawley.

Rege-Jean Page is 34 years old and was born in London.

He spent his childhood in Zimbabwe before returning to London for secondary school, where he discovered his love for acting.

Regé-Jean Page is allegedly worth around $1.5million (£1.1million)

The actor gained millions of new fans after his Bridgerton appearance and now has 6.3M Instagram followers.

He has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as the new 007 in the Bond franchise.

Connections

Emily Brown

Emily Brown is a copywriter and part-time footballer for the charity organisation Football Beyond Borders.

Brown has been in a relationship with Rege-Jean since 2020. They were first linked in 2019 and made their first public appearance in September 2021 at the British GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London.

Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Phoebe Dynevor

The 27-year-old English actress is known for her role as Daphne, the fourth Bridgerton child, in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

Phoebe starred alongside Rege in the first series of Bridgerton as the Duke of Hastings’ love interest, Daphne Bridgerton.

Their on-screen chemistry sparked rumours that they were dating. Dynevor shut down the rumours, saying that “it has always been strictly professional” between them.

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling Kelby Brown, 46, is an American actor and stars in Marvel’s Black Panther, Hotel Artemis, and Golden Globe nominated drama series This Is Us.