Christine McGuinness has been seen for the first time since announcing her split from husband Paddy McGuinness.

Looking very downbeat, the former model and beauty queen was spotted running errands around Cheshire on 26 July, just days after revealing the end of her relationship with the Top Gear star.

Paddy, 48, and Christine, 34, were introduced through a mutual friend and had been married for 11 years, when the news of the split came amid rumours that Paddy had sent secret Instagram messages to a BBC presenter in March.

While Christine and Paddy shared a joint Instagram statement on 22 July about their split, it is understood that they had kept it hidden for a month making Christine ‘miserable’.

Christine McGuinness attended the Caudwell Children Charity Ball alone on July 7 (Pic:Getty)

The statement said: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we made the difficult decision to separate, but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under any more unwanted or unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye, we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.”

Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine have announced that they are separating. (Credit: Getty Images)

Paddy and Christine McGuinness in Our Family and Autism on BBC iPlayer

Her career: Christine McGuiness was crowned Miss Liverpool and Miss Commonwealth in 2007, but she is best known for her two-year stint on the ITVBe show The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

The former beauty queen has also been a guest on Loose Women, Steph’s Packed Lunch and Good Morning Britain, with other television appearances including The Real Full Monty and ITV’s The Games.

Before Christine and Paddy announced their split on social media, the long-term couple began a podcast called “Table Talk with Paddy and Christine McGuinness,” and had released a documentary in 2021 named Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism, as both celebrities have been diagnosed with the condition.

Christine released her autobiography “A Beautiful Nightmare: My Story” in November 2021 which gave an insight into her childhood.

Her childhood: Christine McGuinness (nee Martin) was born in Blackpool on 20 March 1988 and grew up on a council estate in Merseyside.

She endured a difficult childhood, suffering sexual assault by a family member while her father was a heroin addict.

Her parents are Marina and Johnny, whose marriage broke down after Christine crawled over a heroin needle her father was using, when she was a toddler.

Her relationships: Christine and Paddy McGuinness first met through a mutual friend at an event in 2007.

After three years together, the television personalities were engaged and celebrated over a decade as husband and wife.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Christine gave an insight into their big day including the revelation that her father never showed up to the wedding to walk her down the aisle and that Peter Kay’s (Paddy’s best man) speech was more of a stand-up than a tribute.

She said: “[Peter and Paddy] have known each other since they were kids…Peter’s speech, it went on forever - it was a stand-up show.

“But the one thing that he said that always stuck with me was, ‘as long as you’ve got laughter, you’ve got everything. And you two have that.”

Her family: During their 11-year marriage, Paddy and Christine had three children who they continue to live with in a £2.1 million family home in Cheshire.

The pair had twins Penelope and Leo, both nine, and Felicity, six, who were all diagnosed with autism at a young age.

Christine opened up about the challenges of parenting in the family’s 2021 documentary.

Her money: Christine McGuinness has a net worth of $1.5 million from her career of television appearances and modelling jobs.

Social Media: Christine posts regularly on social media [@mrscmcguinness] and boasts 678k followers on Instagram.

Connections: Through her many television credits, Christine has numerous recognisable faces as her friends.

Appearing in ITV’s The Games in May, Christine can be seen with Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, singer and footballer Chelcee Grimes, and Mel B’s daughter Phoenix Brown.