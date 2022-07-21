Speaking to Sky News at the Bullet Train premiere in London, the actor suggested men in the UK should give his look a go to help them stay cool in the heat

Brad Pitt has been turning heads after attending the Berlin premiere of his upcoming movie Bullet Train in a skirt and blazer combination.

The Hollywood A-lister, sported a brown linen knee high skirt, matching jacket and salmon shirt, earning him a trending hashtag on Twitter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pitt, who stars as assassin Ladybug in David Leitch’s (John Wick, Deadpool 2) latest action movie, has cited the film’s script for cheering him up over lockdown.

Speaking to Sky News at the London premiere, the actor commented: “it just made me laugh, and I thought yeah this is what I want to see.”

With its release date around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about Brad Pitt’s latest movie, Bullet Train.

When is the release date for Bullet Train?

Bullet Train will be released in the UK on 3 August, 2022.

It will drop in the USA two days later on August, 2022.

Zazie Beetz, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the Bullet Train Red Carpet Screening in Berlin, Germany (Pic: Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

What is the plot of Bullet Train?

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel by Kotaro Isaka.

It follows an unlucky assassin named Ladybug, played by Pitt, whose first job goes wrong in the most spectacular way.

The plot focuses around a Japanese high speed Bullet train that is travelling from Tokyo to Morioka.

There are five assassins onboard, all each after their own target, but little do they know they are all connected.

Speaking to Sky News at the London premiere, Pitt remarked on how reading the script had helped him during the pandemic.

“I read this in the middle of lockdown, they hadn’t found a vaccine, it just made me laugh, and I thought yeah this is what I want to see.”

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Bullet Train was released on 7 June which introduces us to the main characters including Brad Pitt’s Ladybug and sets the scene for the events that will unfold.

You can check it out below.

Who stars in Bullet Train?

Bullet Train features an a-list cast, with famous actors and even a rapper making an appearance.

Kelly McCormick, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King and David Leitch attend the “Bullet Train” Photocall at The Corinthia Hotel in London (Pic: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Here’s the cast lineup for Bullet Train:

Brad Pitt: Ladybug

Sandra Bullock: Maria Beetle

Brian Tyree Henry: Lemon

Joey King: Prince

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: Tangerine

Zazie Beetz: Hornet

Bad Bunny: The Wolf

Hiroyuki Sanada: Elder

Michael Shannon: White Death

Why did Brad Pitt wear a skirt to the Berlin premiere?

Pitt turned heads when he swapped trousers for a skirt at the Berlin premiere.

Brad Pitt attends the “Bullet Train” Red Carpet Screening in Berlin, Germany (Pic: Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

His standout look, which featured a brown linen knee length skirt, matching jacket and salmon shirt even earned him a trending hashtag on Twitter.

Speaking to Sky News, the actor recommended it to men in the UK to help them stay cool.

The actor said: "I’m going to say, it’s all about the breeze, the breeze is very nice… very, very nice."

Pitt has sported skirts and dresses in the past. In 1999 when promoting Fight Club he made the front page of Rolling Stone Magazine and did a shoot with them featuring five different mini-dresses.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch Bullet Train in select UK cinemas from 3 August.