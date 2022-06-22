The Umbrella Academy season three will see the super powered heroes come face to face with the Sparrow Academy

The Umbrella Academy follows a group of estranged children with super powers who reconnect as adults in the wake of their adoptive father, Reginald Hargeeves’, death.

As they witness the oncoming apocalypse in the first season, the superheroes are transported back in time to the 1960s where they are separated once again.

They must now find a way to prevent the apocalypse before it happens in the present day.

The new season will see the Umbrella Academy encounter their alternate timeline replacements at the Sparrow Academy.

The series features a cast of well-known actors, many of whom have previously appeared in other shows about super powers.

Who is in the cast of The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Viktor, originally known as Vanya is one of the seven adopted children, and while at first it appears that they have no superpowers, Viktor is actually the most powerful of all them all - they can harness sound and convert it into energy.

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is an actor with several well-known projects on his CV, having starred in the coming of age drama Juno alongside Michael Cera and in psychological thriller Hard Candy.

He also played the superhero Kitty Pryde in two instalments of the X-Men franchise, Ariadne in the Christopher Nolan blockbuster Inception, and Courtney in the horror film Flatliners.

Elliot Page as Viktor

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

Hopper has the powers of superhuman strength and durability - he was given the designation of Number One to reflect that he was considered the most useful of the super-children.

Hopper played Sir Percival in the fantasy series Merlin and also starred as Dickon Tarly in Game of Thrones.

He played Billy Bones in the pirate series Black Sails and has also starred in the films The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Tom Hopper as Luther

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Number Five, who has the power of time travel and teleportation, became trapped in the future as an old boy where he saw the devastation of the apocalypse before returning to The Umbrella Academy to warn the others.

Gallagher appeared as a child actor in Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, a series about the rivalry between a set of quadruplets.

He has also starred in two Nickelodeon TV movies and two short films.

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Klaus, whose power is to speak to the dead, is a recovering drug addict who uses substance abuse to suppress his powers.

Sheehan is best known for his role as Nathan, a young offender with the power of immortality in the E4 comedy series Misfits.

His other roles include playing Carles Casagemas in the Aretha Franklin biopic series Genius, and Dalton Monkhouse in adventure comedy series The Last Bus.

Robert Sheehan as Klaus

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

Diego was originally designated as Number Two and has the power of trajectory manipulation.

Castañeda played Nicholas in the comedy series Jane the Virgin and Jorge Castillo in the drama series Switched at Birth.

He also appeared in the films The Guilty, Sicario 2: Soldado, and The Ascent.

Castañeda, left as Diego

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Allison, who has the power to influence reality, was transported to Dallas during the Civil Rights Movement after the failed to stop the apocalypse, where she had to navigate segregation.

Raver-Lampman also appeared in Jane the Virgin, playing Lily Lofton and Molly Tillerman in the animated series Central Park.

She is also due to star as Sam in the horror comedy film Gatlopp, which completed filming this year.

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

Ben features in the series as a ghost, having died before the Umbrella Academy first disbanded, and can only be seen by Klaus. His power is to summon eldritch creatures through a portal in his own body.

Min played Cameron in the miniseries Dating After College and Yang in the sci-fi series After Yang.

He also featured in the short films My Best Friend Max, How I Became An Adult, and American Refugee.

Justin H. Min as Ben

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Reginald is the adoptive father of the super children, and brought them together so that they would one day save the world.

Feore played Henry Taylor in the action series 24, Dr. Francis Dulmacher in the comic book series Gotham, and General Brockhart in House of Cards.

He has had several major film roles, appearing in Greta, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Thor, and Chicago.

Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeve

When is The Umbrella Academy season 3 on Netflix

Season three of The Umbrella Academy will be released on Netflix on 22 June with all episodes being released at the same time.

Season one and two are available to watch on Netflix now.

Is there a trailer?