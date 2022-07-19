HBO sci-fi series Westworld is back for season four with many characters reprising their roles or returning in another form

Season four of Westworld takes place seven years after the end of the season 3 finale in 2060.

The season will see the introduction of a new amusement park modelled on the world of the American Mafia from the 1930s.

Who stars in season 4 of Westworld?

Wood originally played Dolores, but after the character’s death in season three, she is coming back as new character Christina - an aspiring writer living in a big city who conflicts with her boss over the kind of stories he wants her to write.

Wood has previously starred in the movies Thirteen and Whatever Works, and also played Sophie-Anne Leclerq in vampire series True Blood, and voiced Iduna in Frozen II.

Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay

Maeve is a host who became sentient and escaped from Westworld and now wants to find her daughter.

Newton starred in the 2006 Best Picture winner Crash as well as in the action film Mission Impossible II and the drama The Pursuit of Happynes.

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe

Lowe is a Westworld host who was created in the image of the park’s co-founder - he also escaped the park and entered The Sublime, a virtual world where hosts can live away from humans.

Wright is known for playing Felix Leiter in several Bond movies including No Time to Die, Lt. James Gordon in The Batman, and voicing The Watcher in Marvel series What If...?

Tessa Thompson as Dolores Abernathy/Charlotte Hale

Thompson played Charlotte Hale and when that character was killed she then took on the role of Dolores Abernathy’s copy, who killed the original.

Thompson played Valkyrie in Thor Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame and also starred as Agent M in the 2019 Men in Black reboot.

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

Caleb is a construction worker and human outlier (an unpredictable element) who refused to follow the supercomputer Rehoboam and in season, Caleb is an ally of Maeve.

Paul is well known for playing Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad and the spin-off film El Camino. He also voiced Todd Chavez in adult animated comedy BoJack Horseman.

Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather

Pennyfeather is another escapade Westworld host - she previously worked as a prostitute in the park before she was able to free herself.

Sarayfan’s other roles include playing Tia in Breaking Dawn: Part 2, Allison in Paranoia, and Joanna in the Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Ed Harris as William

William is the CEO of Delos Inc, the sinister company that owns the Westworld park - in season three a host copy of William cut the human William’s throat, so it is likely that Harris will reappear as the host version.

Harris played Virgil Cole in the western film Appaloosa, and Major König in the Second World War film Enemy at the Gates. He has also played the mysterious Wilford in Snowpiercer.

James Marsden as Teddy Flood

Teddy was in love with Dolores in the the first season of the show, and in season two entered into The Sublime - it is not yet clear if Marsden is returning in season four to reprise his role as Teddy or as a new character.

Mardsen played Cyclops in flour instalments of the X-Men franchise. He also played Stu Redman in Stephen King horror series The Stand, and Tom in Sonic the Hedgehog.

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Ashley Stubbs was head of security at Westworld before it closed down and is also himself a host - since season three he has been a bodyguard for Bernard Lowe.

Luke is the oldest Hemsworth brother and has starred in several of his own projects - though one of his most iconic roles was playing an actor who played Thor (Chris Hemsworth’s character) in a theatre performance during Thor: Ragnarok.

Ariana DeBose as Maya

Maya is Christina’s roommate and one of her closest friends - she often pushes Christina to step out of her comfort zone.

DeBose was part of the ensemble on the American history musical Hamilton and has since been on Schmigadoon! and Human Resources, and also played Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

How can I watch Westworld in the UK?