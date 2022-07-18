BritBox drama series Murder in Provence, which is set in a beautiful French city, had its ITV premiere this month

Murder in Provence is a drama series starring Nancy Carroll and Roger Allam that came to BritBox in March and is now airing on ITV.

The series is based on the detective novels of ML Longworth and follows a sleuthing couple on their investigations in southern France.

The pair had planned to go on a romantic getaway but put their plans on hold when there is a murder at the local university.

The three-part series sees the detectives investigate a series of murders in their own backyard.

Nancy Carroll and Roger Allam in Murder in Provence

Where is Murder in Provence filmed?

Aix-en-Provence

Murder in Provence is set in Aix-en-Provence, a real city in the Provence region of southern France.

The series was filmed on location, with most outdoor scenes being shot in the idyllic city, which is known as the City of Fountains owing to the abundance of water features found there.

Roger Allam, who stars as investigating judge Antoine Verlaque in the series, said that he was able to find time outside of filming to enjoy the city.

He told Radio Times: “I’d been there many years before, as part of the music festival in the ‘90s – they put on a hybrid opera by Purcell called The Fairy Queen which has a company of actors, ballet dancers, singers and an orchestra, so it cost a massive amount to produce.

The outdoor scenes were shot on location in Aix-en-Provence

"But I had an absolutely idyllic time there and I hadn’t been back since, so it was lovely to reacquaint myself with Aix, which is such a beautiful town, and we did get the chance to enjoy it. It was hard work during the week but we had proper weekends off, which was nice."

Nancy Carroll, who plays criminal psychology professor Marine Bonnet, said: "Provence is really the main character of the show – that landscape, with all the colour and the extraordinary light, provides such escapism, and it was a real privilege to film in that part of the world. The series is really a love letter to the south of France.”

Cassis

Another filming location in the series is Cassis, a fishing port less than 30 miles from Aix-en-Provence.

Allam said: “We went down to Cassis where I’ve been before, which is so beautiful being by the sea, we had a beautiful couple of days there.”

However, a lot of the show wasn’t filmed in France at all, as the majority of interior scenes were shot in the UK.

Didcot

The indoor scenes were filmed near Didcot, a town a few miles south of Oxford - Carmel College, an old boarding house on the bank of the Thames, was used for these scenes.

With uncertainty over whether filming would have been able to take place in France due to the Covid-19 pandemic, producers were worried that they have had to shoot the series entirely in the UK and rename the show Murder in Didcot.

When is Murder in Provence on ITV?

The first episode of the series aired on ITV at 8pm on Sunday 17 July and is available to watch on the ITV Hub now.

Later episodes of the series will be released at the same time weekly and will be available to watch on the ITV Hub shortly after they are first broadcast.

All episodes are also available to watch now on BritBox.