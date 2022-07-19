Witness Number 3 is a new four-part Channel 5 thriller about a woman who finds herself a target after witnessing a murder

New Channel 5 crime drama series Witness Number 3 explores how much one woman is prepared to risk in order to do the right thing.

The series is directed by Diarmuid Goggins whose credits include Bulletproof, Silent Witness, and Red Rock.

Witness Number 3 is part of a new roster of British shows created by Channel 5 to replace Neighbours which the channel decided to axe this year.

The show is set in a South London estate, but filming actually took place in Ireland.

Witness Number 3

What is Witness Number 3 about?

The series surrounds Jodie, a single mum who runs a hairdressing salon on a London estate and becomes involved in a criminal investigation after glancing out of her window for a brief moment.

When she looks out of her window, Jodie sees two men walking along a road, moments before one man kills the other.

It turns out that the killer is the leader of a brutal local gang, and Jodie’s testimony could put him away.

Jodie responds to a police appeal for information and is told that her identity will be kept anonymous.

Now an important witness in a murder case, Jodie’s own life is endangered when the violent gang targets her and her family in an effort to intimidate her into silence.

Nina Toussaint-White as Jodie

As the series progresses it becomes clear that there is no line the gangsters won’t cross in order to get what they want.

With not Jodie’s mother and child now under threat, and the police unable to be everywhere at once, she must decide whether to speak up or remain silent.

Who is in the cast of Witness Number 3?

Nina Toussaint-White stars in the lead role as Jodie, the murder witness. She is known for playing Rayburn in Bodyguard and Jacki in The Sister.

Sion Daniel Young plays P.C Ivan Barkas, whose job is to ensure Jodie’s safety when she becomes an important witness in the case.

Ruaridh Mollica plays Po, a member of a the violent gang who begins to terrorise Jodie and her loved ones in an effort to stop her from talking.

Other cast members include

Clare Dunne as Detective Whelan

Sue Johnston as Cathy

Cole Martin as Kyle

Katherine Field as Dee

Paul Tylak as Gabi

Gwynne McElveen as DCI Richards

David Crowley as Paul

Fiach Kunz as Benji Redmond

Davor Svetic as Sean Delkin

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a 20-second teaser trailer that you can watch right here:

When is the release date of Witness Number 3?

Witness Number 3 began airing on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday 18 July. The series is being released at the same time nightly with the final episode airing on 21 July.

Episodes will be available to watch on My5 shortly after they are first broadcast.

Will there be another season of Witness Number 3?

There has been no confirmation of a second season of Witness Number 3 yet, and it is possible that the show was intended to be a limited series.