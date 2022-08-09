Top Gun: Maverick has already earned $1.3billion (£1billion) at the global box office.

Quentin Tarantino has praised Top Gun: Maverick for providing a “true cinematic spectacle”.

The director shared his thoughts on the film in discussion with Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary on the ReelBlend podcast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Normally I don’t talk about new movies that much because I’m only forced to say only good things, but in this case, I f****** love Top Gun: Maverick,” Tarantino said.

“I thought it was fantastic. I saw it at the theatres. That and [Steven] Spielberg’s West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t going to see anymore. It was fantastic.”

Quentin Tarantino has praised Top Gun: Maverick (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, in which Tom Cruise reprises his role as navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Quentin hailed Top Gun Maverick director Joseph Kosinski for creating a film with similarities to Tony Scott’s legendary 1986 Top Gun.

The original Top Gun director died by suicide after jumping off the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro, California, in 2012.

Top Gun: Maverick has become the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career, earning $1.3billion (£1billion) at the global box office.

Quentin Tarantino

Film director

Writer-director Quentin Tarantino, winner of the Best Original Screenplay award for “Django Unchained.” (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Quentin Tarantino is an American filmmaker and actor from Knoxville, America.

He began his career as an independent filmmaker with the release of Reservoir Dogs in 1992, which appeared at the Sundance Film Festival and achieved critical acclaim.

His second film, Pulp Fiction (1994), a crime comedy, was a major success among critics and audiences and won numerous awards, including the Palme d’Or and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Since then, Tarantino has had success with films including Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003), Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004), Inglourious Basterds (2009), Django Unchained (2012) and The Hateful Eight (2015).

He has received many industry awards, including two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and the Palme d’Or.

In 2005, he was included on the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Quentin Jerome Tarantino is 59 years old and is from Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was offered to direct Men in Black but turned it down.

He was sued for $ 5 million by Natural Born Killers producer Don Murphy in 1997 for attacking him in a restaurant.

Tarantino has an estimated net worth of around $120 million.

Connections

Leonardo Di Caprio

Leonardo Di Caprio is an American actor and film producer known for his roles in blockbuster films, including Titanic, The Aviator, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Revenant.

The 47-year-old has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards.

Di Caprio has been friends with Tarantino for around 15 years and would often receive scripts from the director to see if he wanted a part in his movies.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt picked up the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in the Quentin Tarantino directed film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bradley Pitt is an American actor and film producer best known for his roles in Fight Club, 12 Years a Slave, Fury, Moneyball and Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood.

The 58-year-old co-founded the production company Plan B Entertainment in 2001, which has produced various films, including The Departed (2006), 12 Years a Slave (2013), and Moonlight (2016).

Pitt became friends with Tarantino in 2009 when they first worked together on Inglourious Basterds, and they have since worked together on a few more occasions.

Courtney Love

American singer, songwriter, and actress Courtney Love (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Courtney Love is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the alternative rock band Hole, which she formed in 1989.

The 58-year-old was also well known for being the wife of former Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.