44 years on from the initial release of Grease, we take a look back at where some of the cast members are now

Sandra Dee actress Olivia Newton-John has sadly passed away at the age of 73, after a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

The Australian actress will be remembered for her iconic as Sandy in the 1978 musical Grease and for her hit songs, such as ‘Physical’ and ‘If Not For You’.

Reporter Sue Plunkett recalls how Olivia Newton-John, whose death was announced last night, was one of her teenage idols

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as Danny and Sandy (Pic:Getty)

Newton-John leaves behind a wealth of castmates who went on to hit the big time from their stint at Rydell High School.

Some have become legends themselves in Hollywood history, while others have made their mark in other industries.

Here is where the T-Birds and Pink Ladies are now:

John Travolta

John Travolta starred in 1978 film Grease as Danny Zuko (Pic:Getty)

John Travolta was spotted in Norfolk this week. (Pic credit: Sarah Morris / Getty Images)

One of the biggest stars to come from the 1978 hit was Danny Zuko himself, John Travolta, who had his breakthrough role in Saturday Night Fever a year before Grease was released.

Since then, Travolta has secured himself as a Hollywood icon, starring in movies such as Pulp Fiction, From Paris with Love and Hairspray.

The 68-year-old actor has received BAFTA, Oscar and SAG Award nominations in his four decade-career.

Stockard Channing

Stockard as Rizzo in the 1978 film (Pic:Getty)

Stockard Channing now - 44 years later from starring as Rizzo (Pic:Getty)

Stockard Channing can be recognised from her role as Rizzo in Grease, and has gone on to become an award-winning actress.

The movie was Channing’s first role after starring in broadway shows. She went on to have her own series ‘The Stockard Channing Show’ in 1980.

The head of the Pink Ladies also had roles in movies including Six Degrees of Separation, The Men’s Club and The Time of Destiny.

Most recently Channing featured in the film Death to 2021.

Jeff Conaway

Kenickie in Grease (Pic:Getty)

Jeff passed away at age 60 after suffering from addiction (Pic:Getty)

Although Jeff Conaway played Kenickie in the film version of Grease, he originally played Danny Zuko in the stage version.

Conaway had multiple roles in television shows as well as starring as Boby Wheeler in Taxi and Zack Allan in Babylon.

Sadly, after suffering from many issues with addiction, Conaway contracted pneumonia and passed away at the age of 60 in 2011.

Didi Conn

Didi Conn as the pink-haired Frenchy (Pic:Getty)

Didi Conn has gone on to star in many television projects (Pic:Getty)

Many will remember Didi Conn with pink hair from her role as Frenchy in both the first and second Grease movies.

Unlike John Travolta, Didi did not go on to have many roles in movies, however the actress starred in over 40 television shows.

These include Rugrats, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Blue Bloods, in addition to a special appearance on ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2019.

Michael Tucci

Michael Tucci was one of the famous T-Birds (Pic:Getty)

Michael Tucci at the 2018 Pop Culture Con (Pic:Getty)

Sonny side up - Michael Tucci rose to fame from his role in Grease as Sonny, and kept the momentum with regular slots on TV shows and movies.

Tucci starred as Melissa McCarthy’s father in the 2013 comedy The Heat and was also seen alongside Dick Van Dyke in Diagnosis Murder often.

Most recently, in 2018, Tucci played Weezi Abramowitz in The Rich and the Ruthless.

Jamie Donnelly

Jamie as Jan (Pic:Getty)

Jamie Donnelly with her family (Pic:Getty)

The only person to reprise her role from the stage show to the movie was Jamie Donnelly as the fun-loving Jan, one of the Pink Ladies.

Jamie’s latest credits are Cargo (2017) and Waitress (2016) but she has a history of starring roles.

These include Ray Donavon in 2014 and a repeat appearance in Family Affair.

Barry Pearl

Barry Pearl in Grease with Didi Conn (Pic:Getty)

Barry Pearl now helps special needs communities (Pic:Getty)

Barry Pearl went on from his role as Doody in the T-Birds to feature in many television projects, notably re-appearing in Grease Live in 2016.

Other projects included Murder She Wrote, ER, House and 90210.

The now-72-year-old teaches film arts to special needs communities across the USA during the summer months.

Kelly Ward

Kelly Ward seen with Jeff Conaway in Grease (Pic:Getty)

Kelly Ward with the rest of the cast celebrating Grease (Pic:Getty)

Kelly and John Travolta appeared on screen alongside each other before Grease was released in 1978, in The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.

Originally, there was no ‘Putzie’ character for the musical, however it was created especially for the film.