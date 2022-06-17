Tom Cruise has been married three times, but has not had a public girlfriend since his split with Katie Holmes

Actor Tom Cruise has always been known as a Hollywood heartthrob.

There has been speculation that the Top Gun: Maverick actor is dating Reality TV Star and DJ Paris Hilton, after an alleged video emerged of them on TikTok.

The actor, who has been married three times before, was also rumoured to be dating his Top Gun co-star, Hayley Atwell.

However, he has not publicly announced a partner, since his divorce with his former wife, Katie Holmes.

Here’s everything you need to know about who Tom Cruise is rumoured to be dating.

Who is Tom Cruise dating?

Cruise’s love life currently remains a mystery.

Tom Cruise attending the UK Premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” at Leicester Square (Pic: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The tight-lipped actor has been connected to a string of actresses since his divorce with Holmes, but has yet to confirm them publicly.

His last rumoured girlfriend was his 40-year-old Top Gun co-star Hayley Atwell.

It was claimed the pair were an item, but split in September 2021 after a year together.

In January 2022, OK! Magazine reported that a source had confided that Cruise had moved on with a mystery woman.

Their source said: “A few weeks ago, he was introduced to a beautiful British actress and was instantly hooked.

“He completely swept her off her feet, even taking her on day trips aboard a plane that he piloted himself.”

They added: “Tom has gotten lots of flack for being over-the-top when he falls in love, but he’s an incurable romantic.”

In June, Paris Hilton shared a TikTok of the pair allegedly getting ready together, which led to speculation the they were an item.

Is Tom Cruise married?

Cruise is not currently married, but has tied the knot three times.

The 59-year-old actor has not remarried since his divorce with Holmes, which was finalised in 2012.

Here are his former wives and why the couples called it quits:

Mimi Rogers

Mimi Rogers (Lost in Space, Austin Powers), was Cruise’s first wife, who he married in 1987.

Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise were married from 1987-1990 (Pic: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

He was already a successful actor prior to the marriage, having starred in Risky Business and Top Gun.

It was Rogers who apparently first introduced Cruise to the Church of Scientology. Her father was one of the church’s original members.

Their marriage was short lived and their divorce was finalised in 1990.

In a statement about the breakup the couple said: “While there have been positive aspects to our marriage, there were some issues which could not be resolved even after working on them for a period of time.”

However in an interview with Playboy in 1993, Rogers said: “Tom was seriously thinking of becoming a monk. At least for that period of time, it looked as though marriage wouldn’t fit into his overall spiritual need.”

Two days after the divorce was finalised, Cruise met Nicole Kidman who would become his second wife.

Nicole Kidman

Cruise married Nicole Kidman (The Northman, Moulin Rouge) in December 1990 after meeting her on the set of Days of Thunder.

Tom Cruise was married to Nicole Kidman for 11 years (Pic: TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

The couple were married for 11 years and adopted two children: Isabella who is 29-years-old and Connor who is 27-years-old.

Cruise filed for divorce in February 2001 citing irreconcilable differences and was granted full custody of their two children.

Speaking to DuJour Magazine about the breakup Kidman said: "I thought our life together was perfect. It took me a very long time to heal. It was a shock to my system."

Katie Holmes

Cruise’s third and most recent wife was actor Katie Holmes (Batman Begins).

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes divorced in 2012 (Pic: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The couple began dating in 2005, with Cruise famously announcing the romance on Oprah by jumping up and down on the sofa.

Their daughter, Suri, was born in April 2006, with the pair getting married in November of the same year.

The couple filed for divorce in 2012, with Holmes getting sole custody of Suri. It has been reported that Cruise is currently estranged from his youngest daughter.

Is Paris Hilton dating Tom Cruise?

There was growing speculation that the pair were an item after Hilton released a TikTok video which depicted the stars getting ready together for a night out.

However, the video which shows Cruise call Hilton “absolutely beautiful” has been revealed to be a deep fake.

A deepfake is a video, where the images have been altered to show the face of someone else.

The video actually depicts Tom Cruise impersonator Miles Fisher.

So far it has amassed over a million views and thousands of comments online.