Pedro Pascal is the undisputed “daddy” of the internet. The 47-year-old actor, who became a household name after his performance in Game of Thrones (GOT) and The Mandalorian, is currently starring in The Last Of Us alongside fellow GOT alumni Bella Ramsey.

The 47-year-old Chilean actor, recently joked with Vanity Fair that he “knows” he’s a heartthrob. Speaking whilst hooked up to a lie detector, he even admitted that he occassionally looks at Pedro Pascal fan accounts on Instagram to cheer himself up when he’s feeling down. During an appearance on the Graham Norton show on Friday (24 February), Norton asked the actor “What’s internet daddy?” with Pascal replying: “Me!”

Despite being the self-declared daddy of the internet, Pascal has always remained tight-lipped about his relationship status. So who is he dating? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Pedro Pascal dating 2023?

Pascal is currently not rumoured to be dating anyone, he is currently presumed to be single and does not have a partner. If he is seeing someone, he is keeping the details very discreet.

Pedro Pascal is often dubbed the “internet daddy” (Photo: Getty Images)

Is the Last of Us actor married?

Pascal has never been married, but he has been romantically linked to a few of his previous co-stars.

Who has Pedro Pascal dated?

Whilst the self-declared daddy of the internet is tight-lipped about his personal life, Pedro Pascal has been linked to a few of his co-stars. Here is who the actor has been romantically linked to:

1990s - Maria Dizzia

Maria Dizzia and Pedro Pascal were reportedly romantically linked in the 1990s (Photo: Getty Images)

Reported by The Sun, Pascal dated Maria Dizzia in the 1990s. The pair starred in an episode of Law & Order together, with Pascal played Tito Cabassa, the partner of Dizzia’s character Sugar. The actress who is now best known for her role in Orange is The New Black is married to British playwright, Will Eno.

2014 - Lena Headey

Lena Headey was romantically linked to Pedro Pascal in 2014 (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

In 2014, Pascal was reportedly romantically linked with fellow GOT cast member Lena Headey who played Cersei Lannister. The pair were often seen on outings together, with Headey sharing pictures on her Instagram, one which was captioned “Sunshine Love” and Pascal captioning one of his posts “She makes me smile goofy”.

Reported by the Daily Mail, the actor opened up about their friendship in a Reddit Q&A, saying, “Lena is one of my [favourite people]. She is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother, I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush. Talk about male or female, you’re going to get a crush on her easy.”

Despite the rampant rumours, the two never officially confirmed that they were an item. Headey has had two partners since then, including Dan Cadan with whom she had her daughter Teddy and Marc Menchaca, who she tied the knot with in October 2022.

2015 - Robin Tunney

Robin Tunney was reportedly romantically linked to Pedro Pascal in 2015 (Photo: Getty Images)