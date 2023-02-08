Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in The Last of Us together as Joel and Ellie, who have a father and daughter type of relationship

The actor, known for roles like Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Departed, is also just as well known for consistently dating women under the age of 25 - and seemingly coincidentally breaking up with them once they reach that age. In August last year, DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone , went their separate ways a month after her 25th birthday. Since then, DiCaprio has been linked with the likes of 22 year old Ukrainian model Maria Beregova and 23 year old actress Victoria Lamas.

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Eden Polani dating?

Given DiCaprio’s reputation for dating significantly younger women, romance rumours were quick to spread after the 48 year old actor was seen with Polani, 19, earlier in February at Ebony Riley’s EP release party.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the “Don’t Look Up” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

However, an insider has claimed to Page Six that the two aren’t actually dating after all.

They said: “There is zero truth to this. He was seated next to [Polani] at a music party, along with many other people. It’s just silly. Leo clearly can’t be dating every single person that [he’s] in a room with.”

Do Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay have the same age gap?

Whether or not DiCaprio and Polani are dating, the conversation regarding DiCaprio and the age gaps that he has with the women he chooses to date has seen a resurgence following speculation over his relationship with the 19 year old model.

Putting their 29 year age gap into perspective, one tweet that’s gone viral online points out that The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal, 47, and Bella Ramsey, 19, have the same age difference.

In the new HBO series, Pascal plays Joel, a man who is tasked with protecting a young girl called Ellie, played by Ramsey, in a post-apocalyptic world which has seen members of the population turn violent after being infected by a strange fungus.

Tweeting a picture of Pascal and Ramsey, the tweet reads: “Just for some context, these two are the same ages as Leonardo DiCaprio & his new girlfriend.”

Since being tweeted on Tuesday (7 Feb), the post has gathered over 404k likes, 32k retweets and 6k quote tweets.

In both instances, characters that Pascal, Ramsey, Harbour and Brown play all have father-daughter type relationships.

Another popular tweet regarding DiCaprio’s alleged relationship with Polani reads: “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by Covid 19.”

Someone else wrote: “So, Leonardo DiCaprio is nearly 50 and dating somebody who went to prom on Zoom.”