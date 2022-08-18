Millie Bobby Brown will be attending the same University as moonwalker Neil Armstrong.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie Bobby Brown has enrolled as an online student at Purdue University in Indiana.

Actress, 18, who is best known for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, is set to study human services, which provides students with the opportunity to pursue careers in counselling, social work and youth development.

She told Allure that she wants to be able to help other young people with her career choices.

“Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things. I’m not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions,” Millie said.

Millie’s chosen University is located in the same state where Stranger Things is based - despite the long-running hit series being filmed in Georgia.

The University website says: “The Human Services curriculum is designed to provide students with knowledge and theory in human development and family studies, skills for working with children, adults, and families, and program evaluation skills.”

The likes of Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, also attended the University and is listed as an alumni.

Stranger Things with Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven.

Millie will be splitting her time between London and Atlanta throughout her studies, rather than living the normal college life.

She believes that all young people deserve equal rights and the opportunity to have an education. The 18-year-old is encouraging others to pursue their dreams, having been just eight when she began auditioning for roles in Hollywood.

Noah Schnapp and best friend Millie Bobby Brown (Pic:Getty)

At age 10, a casting director told Millie she wouldn’t make it in the industry because she was “too mature”.

However, just three months later she defied naysayers by landing her globally recognised role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things.