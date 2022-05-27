Millie Bobby Brown has played the character Eleven in Stranger Things since season 1

Eleven is one of the main characters in the Netflix sci-fi horror series Stranger Things, played by the British actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Her character has a traumatic backstory and has powerful supernatural abilities which she has used to fight evil forces through the series.

The fourth season of Stranger Things will see Brown return to her iconic role as the telikentic heroine as she deals with the e

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Who is Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie Bobby Brown is an 18 year old actress who is most famous for playing Eleven in Stranger Things.

Her first screen role was playing a young Alice in the fantasy series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

She also played Madison O’Donnell in the mystery series Intruders, and has starred at the title role in the film Enola Holmes.

She is due to star in the upcoming Enola Holmes sequel, and as Princess Elodie in Damsel.

Who is Eleven in Stranger Things?

Eleven was born Jane Ives was born with telekinetic abilities, her mother Teresa was a participant in a CIA experimentation project, MKUltra.

Eleven was kidnapped at birth because of her abilities and experimented on at Hawkins National Laboratory.

While at the lab, Eleven contacted a monster from the Upside Down dimension, inadvertently opening a gateway between worlds.

She escaped from the lab and met Mike, Lucas, and Dustin, other protagonists in the show, with whom she became friends.

At the end of season one, Eleven faces off against the monster from Upside Down, destroying it - although it at first appears that Eleven died in the confrontation, she survives.

In the second season, Eleven lives with Hopper, a former chief of police in Hawkins and she learns how to control her powers.

Whilst living with Hopper she learns that her birth mother is alive, but on finding her realises that staff at the laboratory performed electroshock therapy on her, leaving her in a catatonic state.

Eleven also learns that she has a sister, Eight, who she is able to track down. Eight tells Eleven to channel her anger into her powers and she does this to close down the portal to the Upside Down dimension.

Eleven in season 3 of Stranger Things

How did Stranger Things’ Eleven lose her powers?

In the third season, Eleven and her friends take on the Mind Flayer, a huge monster that can control people’s minds.

When fighting the Mind Flayer, Eleven is injured and the monster leaves a piece of itself in her wound.

Eleven loses her powers when she removes the piece of the monster, but the group are still able to defeat the Flayer by closing the gate to Upside Down causing an explosion which they believe also killed Hopper.

Having lost her powers, Eleven is taken in by the Bryers and they leave Hawkins at the end of season 3

Does she get her powers back in season 4?

In season four, Dr Brenner returns to the series and takes Eleven back to the facility where children were experimented on.

At the facility, Brenner puts Eleven into stasis and makes her revisit periods of trauma in her life, which reawakens the power in her.