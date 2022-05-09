Killing Eve and Help star Jodie Comer won her second Bafta at the 2022 awards, but what else has she been in?

The fourth and final season of spy thriller Killing Eve came to an end earlier this year in a dramatic fashion that brought Villanelle’s story to a close.

The BBC drama follows MI5 profiler Eve Polastri, played by Sandra Oh and her relationship with the assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer.

Comer was nominated for the Bafta TV award in the category of leading actress three times for her role as Villanelle, winning once in 2019.

Comer also took home the 2022 Bafta for leading actress for her role as a health care worker in the pandemic drama Help.

But where else can you see Jodie Comer on the big and small screen? This is what you need to know about the multi-award winning actress.

Who is Jodie Comer?

Comer was born in 1993, and despite playing a Russian assassin in Killing Eve, she is actually a Liverpudlian.

After attending high school in Liverpool, where she took acting classes, Comer quickly found herself taking on TV roles.

Her career began with a role in The Royal Today, which was a spin-off series of medical drama, The Royal. She also had stints in Holby City and Waterloo Road.

She is best known for playing Villanelle in Killing Eve, for which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Comer is reportedly dating US lacrosse player James Burke, but not much is known about their relationship.

What TV shows has Jodie Comer starred in?

Comer began her professional career aged 15, appearing in an episode of medical soap The Royal Today.

She later made one off appearances in the shows Waterloo Road, Holby City, Doctors, and Casualty.

Comer’s biggest break, prior to Killing Eve, came in the form of comedy drama series, My Mad Fat Diary.

Comer plays the best friend and sometimes worst enemy of Rae, the show’s main character.

Throughout My Mad Fat Diary, Comer’s Chloe develops into a sympathetic and troubled character who desperately wants to be liked, or at least noticed.

She also played Kate in BBC One drama series Doctor Foster.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in a promotional image for Killing Eve S4, surrounded by flowers (Credit: BBC)

What film roles has Jodie Comer taken on?

Following from the success of Killing Eve, which quickly became a flagship BBC show, Comer took on roles in Hollywood films.

She had a brief role in the 2019 Star Wars sequel, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Comer also co-starred with Ryan Reynolds as Molotovgirl in the action comedy Free Guy.

The movie follows, Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller who discovers that he is living inside a violent videogame.

Comer plays a reserved game designer and programmer who comes into Guy’s life and shares his adventure.

Comer’s most recent film role was as a lead in the Ridley Scott historical epic, The Last Dual, with Adam Driver, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck.

Comer pays Marguerite de Carrouges, a French noblewoman who is assaulted by Driver’s character.

When she tells her husband (Damon) about the assault and realises he plans to fight to the death to settle the dispute, Comer derides his pride, shining a spotlight on the toxic masculinity of the age.

What upcoming projects is Jodie Comer involved in?

Comer is due to appear in another Ridley Scott historical adventure, Napoleon, in 2023, alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role.

She is also starring in Suzie Miller’s one-woman play, Prima Facie, which is on for a limited season at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London from 15 April to 18 June 2022.

What awards has Jodie Comer won?

Comer won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Killing Eve.