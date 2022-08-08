Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has been getting in contact with past and present Love Island contestants

A week on from the Love Island UK Final where Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners, fans from all over the world are still flocking to social media to congratulate them.

Famous faces that have shared their love for the reality series include Margot Robbie and Will.I.Am.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stranger Things fans have also been delighted as Noah Schnapp took to Instagram to comment on the show.

Noah Schnapp attends Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ekin-Su shared a post on Instagram to celebrate having won £50,000 alongside Davide.

“Yes!!”, Noah Schnapp replied.

Fans admitted they were surprised by Noah’s comment, with one writing: “Noah watches Love Island LOL and he likes them”

Another commented: “the fact that Noah watches Love Island gives me life”

A third added: “as if Noah is a Love Island fan?!.”

It has since been revealed that the Stranger Things star has exchanged messages with Ekin-Su in addition to a video.

While on an Instagram Live with British co-star Millie Bobby-Brown, Noah said: “Wait also I DM’d Ekin-Su and she answered me…we video called with each other,” while a shocked Millie said: “she did?!”

This is not the first time Noah has shared his love for the ITV show as he previously commented on the post of former contestants’ Ellie Brown and Jacques O’Neill and he messaged Lucinda Stafford after her exit in 2021.

Noah Schnapp

Actor

Noah Schnapp has revealed his love for Love Island UK (Pic:Getty)

Noah Cameron Schnapp can be recognised from his starring roles as Will Byers in Netflix’s Stranger Things, Roger Donavon in Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies or as the voice of Charlie Brown in the Peanuts Movie.

The now-17-year-old, was born to Karine and Mitchell Schnapp, in New York and has a twin sister called Chloe. His father is a private equity manager and his mother is vice president of Hugo Boss.

Age: 17

17 Born: Scarsdale, New York on 3 October, 2004

Scarsdale, New York on 3 October, 2004 Lives: California with his family

California with his family Partner: Noah is possibly single at time of writing

Noah is possibly single at time of writing Wealth: $3 million

Ekin-Su confirmed the video call with Noah Schnapp in an interview with On Demand Entertainment. She said:

“He messaged me being like ‘oh my god, I love you so much, you killed it’ and I was like ‘thank you’ and he goes, ‘I love you.’”

Connections

Millie Bobby Brown

Noah Schnapp and best friend Millie Bobby Brown (Pic:Getty)

Cited as Noah’s best friend, Millie is a British actress, known for her breakout roles as Eleven in Stranger Things and Enola Holmes in the Netflix film.

The pair started filming the show at the age of 12 and have been close ever since, regularly going on Instagram Live to their combined 84.3 million followers. In fact, in 2018, Noah revealed that he started watching Love Island UK with Millie.

Millie has gone on to create her own makeup brand and has received many awards including an Emmy. She is in a relationship with Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat poses backstage with awards for the Top R&B Album, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Artist and Top Viral Song during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC)

After Stranger Things season four aired, Noah Schnapp entered a disagreement with singer and rapper Doja Cat when he shared their messages online.

Doja had asked Noah to be put in touch with Stranger Things’ new addition Joseph Quinn in a private conversation, but the 17-year-old shared screenshots of the texts on a now-deleted TikTok commenting: “Slide into his DMs,” while adding Joseph’s account.

On 7 July 2022, Doja took to the social media platform to rant about the situation saying:

“First let’s be chill about it. To be fair, this is like a kid. Noah is like, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even over 21 years old…When you’re that young, you make mistakes.

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn appeared at London Comic Con in July. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Netflix)

“The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack…I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared that information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Personal

Caroline Gregory

There were rumours that Noah Schnapp was trying to start chatting to TikTok star Caroline Gregory after he commented on one of her videos.

The female TikToker posted a clip of her dancing on a beach, lip-syncing to Avril Lavigne’s ‘What the Hell?’ to which Noah replied “Uh hi”.

However, Gregory is in a relationship with Asher Angel, who immediately shut down any flirtatious comment.

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Through interviews and television appearances, fans have come to recognise that Noah Schnapp has had a massive crush on model and actress Zendaya.

The Spider-man actress is in a relationship with her co-star Tom Holland.

Most notably, when Schnapp went to accept his MTV Award in 2018 for Best Frightened Performance, he said “Hi Zendaya,” before continuing his speech.

Noah recounted his Zendaya story on US late night talk show Jimmy Fallon (Pic:Getty)

The Peanut Movie star recalled their meeting to Jimmy Fallon saying, “I was really, really nervous, and I was like, Oh My God, it is actually her. This is the first time I’m meeting her.