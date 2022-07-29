The actor, who has starred in the Harry Potter and Twilight film franchises, took to social media to mark the milestone

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has said that he is “so grateful to be sober” in a post celebrating seven and a half years of being “clean and sober”.

He opened up about his journey on Twitter , explaining that, at one point, he ended up in hospital due to struggles with his mental health .

What did he say on Twitter?

Over on Twitter, Bower opened up about his struggles with addiction and his mental health in a post celebrating being seven and a half years sober.

He wrote: “12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in hospital for mental health.

“I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober.

“I have made many mistakes in my life but each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow.

“For anyone who wakes up thinking “oh god not again” I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be.

“Remember, we are all works in progress.”

Has he talked about his struggles in the past?

Bower has spoken about his journey with addiction and issues with his mental health in the past.

In 2019, when speaking to i-D , Bower revealed that he was “in recovery” after quitting drugs.

He said: “I’m in recovery, so one of the first things that they teach you when you’re in recovery is to be super honest about what it is that you’re feeling, like guilt, shame, fear, sadness, whatever.

“The most important thing is, and it’s the hardest thing to do, is just express exactly what it is that you’re feeling.”

Jamie Campbell Bower attends the Universal Pictures’ “The Black Phone” Los Angeles premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Later, in 2020, Bower told Gigwise : “In my deepest and darkest depths of addiction I was down to like eight and a half stone so I was skinny as f**k.”

He explained that meditation had been helpful for him, saying: “Meditation really helps: breathing and going through it and finding that inner strength. Being open, communicative and having that open dialogue. Making sure that I take the time for myself when I need it and not giving too much all the time.”

When asked if he had had therapy, Bower said he had, and added: “It’s amazing. There’s no harm in it. There’s no shame in it.

“And I think that as a society we should push those things we learn in therapy out into the outside world.”

In 2020, speaking to Rock Art Fashion , Bower said: “I’ve gone through a lot in my life, like things to do with mental health and suicide, both attempts by myself and also the loss of a lot of friends of mine.

“It’s important for me to remind people and to remind myself and to tell people that no matter how dark it gets, no matter how bleak it may see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and there is a possibility for better days.”

Who is Jamie Campbell Bower - what has he been in?

Bower is an English actor and musician who is currently starring as Vecna in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

He was born on 22 November 1988 in London and developed a passion for performing at a young age, taking singing lessons when he was eight years old and picking up the violin as well.

Bower is a former member of the National Youth Music Theatre and the National Youth Theatre, and was a part-time model with Select Model Management prior to making his way into acting.

Talking to Observer in 2007, a 19-year-old Bower said: “I think I always sort of had the calling.

“That sounds so f**king generic and cheesy, but it’s true! I always had the idea that I wanted to perform. I love being the centre of attention - and I always love talking about myself.”

Jamie Campbell Bower attends TNT's Season One "Will" Premiere at Bryant Park on June 27, 2017 in New York City. 26058_015 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TNT)

That same year he appeared in the BBC film The Dinner Party, and in 2008 he appeared as Rocker in the Guy Ritchie film RocknRolla.

Since then, Bower has gone on to star in a number of films and TV shows that you may recognise him from, including The Twilight Saga: New Moon/Breaking Dawn Part 1 and 2, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Prisoner, Urban Myths and, of course, his current role as Vecna in Stranger Things.

Outside of acting, Bower used to sing in his band Counterfeit, which was formed in 2015 and made up of Bowers brother, guitarist Sam Bower, guitarist Tristan Marmont, bassit Roland Johnson and drummer James Craig.

They released their debut album Together We Are Stronger in 2017, and a handful of singles like It Gets Better (2019), The New Insane (2020), 11:44 (2020) and Getting Over It (2020).

Jamie Campbell Bower attends Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

In November 2020, Bower announced that the band was no more in an Instagram post, which explained that, over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic and various lockdowns, he had received “a number of phone calls from members of the band who stated that they no longer wish to participate in either this project or live music in general”.

Bower wrote: “I was, like you, disappointed by this news. As such I have come to the decision that it is time to lay Counterfeit to rest.”

While Counterfeit had disbanded, Bower said that he would “continue to make music and tour the world” on his own.