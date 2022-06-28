Johnny Depp played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, starring in five movies

There have been growing rumours that Johnny Depp is set to reprise his role in Pirates of the Carribean.

The claims were made by Australian gossip news outlet PopTropic, who said an inside source had alleged Disney had reached out to the actor.

Depp has not starred in the franchise since the fifth movie in 2017.

The actor has been making headlines lately after his highly publicised defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

During questioning on the stand he was asked about whether he would ever return to the franchise.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether Johnny Depp will return to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Is Johnny Depp returning to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Rumours are circulating actor Johnny Depp would be returning to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Johnny Depp attends the premiere for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tells in 2017 (Pic: Getty Images for Disney)

Australian gossip news outlet PopTropic reported that Disney had allegedly signed a deal with Depp for him to reprise the role for an estimated $300 million.

Their source alleged: “Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two.

“I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I’m unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow — so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.”

Depp is famously known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise, of which he starred in five of the movies.

During Depp’s recent highly publicised defamation trial between himself and his ex-wife Amber Heard, whether he wished to return to Pirates of the Caribbean came up.

The actor was asked: “If Disney came to you with $300m dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?”

He replied: “That is true.”

The trial concluded in June 2022, with Depp awarded $15m in damages from Heard, which the judge reduced to $10.35m.

The panel also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2m in damages.

When was the last time Johnny Depp starred in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Depp’s role as Captain Jack Sparrow spanned five of the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

The last movie he starred in was Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017.

Disney currently has two more Pirates of the Caribbean movies in the works.

Depp fans hold a cardboard cutout of actor Johnny Depp in his role as Jack Sparrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean” outside Depp’s defamation case (Pic: Getty Images)

Depp fans have been campaigning to see the actor return to the franchise, with an online petition calling for it currently gathering nearly 900,000 signatures.

What have Johnny Depp’s representatives said?

A representative from the actor told NBC News that “this is made up.”

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked in May by The Sunday Times if Depp would return for future productions.

Bruckheimer replied: "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

The actor’s representatives have not yet confirmed if he has any further filming projects in the works.